  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Portable jug, enjoy it anytime Portable jug, enjoy it anytime Portable jug, enjoy it anytime

      Water dispenser

      ADD6920WH/90

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Portable jug, enjoy it anytime

      This dispenser brings you a more convenient drinking experience. Fresh boiling water is within reach by 100% real boiled technology. The AquaShield filtration system removes 110* harmful materials and the portable jug meets different needs.

      See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Water dispensers

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      Water dispenser
      - {discount-value}

      Water dispenser

      Total

      recurring payment

      Portable jug, enjoy it anytime

      From ambient to piping hot

      • Reverse Osmosis
      • Rich strontium technology
      • Portable kettle
      100% true boiling technology with variable temperate control

      100% true boiling technology with variable temperate control

      Ambient, 45°C, 100°C presets. Variable temperature control by 1°C increments from 45°C to 100°C. True Boiling is achieved inside the heating element.

      1.8L portable purified water tank meets different needs

      The 1.8L portable jug can meet different using conditions. You can cook or wash fruits with the purified water inside. Besides, you can put the jug in your refrigerator and prepare cold drinks in summer.

      6L large volume water tank avoids frequent water refill

      The 6L large volume water tank can meet the daily water consumption of your family and you don't have to keep refilling water.

      The rich strontium element is beneficial to human body

      The rich strontium technology can separate out elements that are beneficial and healthy to human body.

      The self-regulated boiling point is friendly to the plateau

      The boiling point can be self-regulated in the high altitudes to control the water outlet temperature and avoid accidents cause by the splashing of vapour due to continuous boiling.

      180° rotational design is easy to receive and refill water

      The 180° rotational design is convenient for users to receive and refill water from different angles.

      Lifting water plate is easy for cups of different altitude

      The lifting water plate is convenient for cups of different altitude to receive water.

      Child lock to prevent mis-operation or burning

      When the output water temperature is above 45 Celsius, the child lock will be automatically activated to prevent mis-operation or scalding

      Anti-burn technology to avoid dry-burn

      When there is little/no water in the tank the system will automatically prevent hot water from being dispensed, protecting the system from dry-burn

      6 in 1 RO filter removes 110* kinds of harmful substances

      The AquaShield filtration system can effectively remove 110* kinds of harmful substances, providing you and your famlily clean and fresh water.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        gross weight
        11  kg
        Heating Type
        Instant heating
        net weight
        8  kg
        Product Dimension (LxWxH)
        230*374*427  mm
        Packaging Dimension(L)*(W)*(H)
        565*355*530  mm

      • Main parameters

        Rated Power
        2100  W
        Capacity
        2000  L
        Color
        White
        Inlet water pressure
        0-0.06
        Voltage and frequency
        220V/50Hz
        Rated water flow
        0.2  l/min

      • Country of origin

        Water dispenser
        China

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      * This field is mandatory

      Exclusive promotions and coupons

      Product launches

      Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

      *
      I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
      What does this mean?

      Discover 
      MyPhilips

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register now

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.