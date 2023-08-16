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ADD6921DG/90
Purified water from perfectly cold to piping hot
You will be amazed by this RO dispenser's compressor cooling system, and the instant heating technology achieving true-boiling. Apart from the wide range of water temperatures, it also comes with easy-cleaning details. Perfect for family!See all benefits
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Water dispenser
Total
recurring payment
Harnessing the power of nature. This reverse osmosis system uses a biomimetic membrane with aquaporin proteins — the same proteins found in nature that help water pass through cell membranes. It effectively filters out harmful substances down to 0.0001 micron. Aquaporin Inside™ technology, developed by Aquaporin A/S (Denmark), has been tested in collaboration with NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) for use in space missions—demonstrating outstanding innovation, reliability, and performance.
UV-C LED technology in the cold water tank activates every hour, inhibiting bacteria growth in the freshly filtered water by up to 99.9%**.
Reverse Osmosis filtration separates clean water (permeate) from contaminants (reject water). Since portable water stations are not plumbed in, the rejected water is recycled back into the tap water tank. Sensors continuously measure the amount of Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) in the water. The user will be warned to empty and then refill the water tank when needed. The TDS levels - both before and after the filtration - are clearly presented on a numerical display, providing extra quality re-assurance.
Powerful compressor chills the purified water in the chilled water chamber from 25°C to a crisp 5°C in just 25 minutes. The chilled water dispensing flow rate is approximately 1.0L per minute. The chilled water chamber capacity is approx. 1.0L. Enjoy crisp, chilled purified water on demand !
True boiling (100°C is achieved inside the heating element) instant heating technology delivers purified hot water within seconds. Multiple temperatures available: chilled, ambient, 45°, 55°, 85°, 100°C.
This water station comes with two 1.8L water jugs for purified water. You always have plenty of purified water for cooking and making drinks. Store one jug in the fridge for purified cold water.
Traditional RO systems are often inefficient, typically wasting 9 to 12 litres of water for every 3 litres of purified water produced — a recovery rate of just 20%. This level of water waste is a concern, particularly in regions facing water shortages. In contrast, the Philips cartridge used in this RO water station achieves 75% water recovery: it produces 3 litres of purified water with only 1 litre of water going to the drain, offering a more sustainable and efficient filtration solution.
Mineralization technology enhances purified water with beneficial minerals such as Sr, Ca, and Mg, refining the water taste.
The fresh hot water comes out within seconds, at the exact temperature you like, bringing out the maximum aroma in your drinks. Different from other instant heating dispensers, our special design achieves true boiling in the heating element, giving you extra hot water.
We provide pure-tasting water from refreshingly chill to piping hot. Tea, coffee, baby formula, cold drinks. You can do a million things with it.
You can always find a suitable water volume to fill your cups, mugs, bottles, or even jugs.
The dispenser will start to work as soon as you connect the power and turn it on. No need to plumb in.
6L large water tank is perfect for family use, without the need of refilling it frequently.
The filter lifetime indicator reminds you to replace the filter on time, to ensure the best filtration performance.
The height of the drip tray can be easily adjusted to accomadate different sizes of cups, glasses, mugs, and bottles.
The filter lifetime indicator reminds you to replace the filter on time, to ensure the best filtration performance.
When there is little/no water left, the system automatically prevents hot water from dispensing, protecting the system from dry burn.
After you return from holiday, simply activate the self-cleaning mode to rinse the water pipes with hot water, so that you feel more confident about the hygiene of the system.
When dispensing hot water, the safety lock will be automatically activated to ensure safety.
Bottled water takes a significant toll on the environment, and also costly. With this water filtration system, you never need it again - you always have access to clean and fresh-tasting water.
Filtration performance
Cooling Performance
Filter specifications
General specifications
Power
Main parameters
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