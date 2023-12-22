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    • One system. Powerful and convenient. One system. Powerful and convenient. One system. Powerful and convenient.
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      All-in-One Ironing Solutions All-in-One 8500 Series

      AIS8530/20

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      One system. Powerful and convenient.

      The Philips All-in-One 8500 Series is the game-changing solution to look your best. The steaming and ironing combination is a convenient mix of easy handling and powerful performance.

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      All-in-One Ironing Solutions

      All-in-One 8500 Series

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      One system. Powerful and convenient.

      More versatility, performance, and convenience**

      • Integrated multi-angle board
      • OptimalTEMP technology
      • Detachable and portable base
      • Dual-heating technology
      • Up to 99.9% of bacteria* removed
      Integrated multi-angle adjustable ironing board

      Integrated multi-angle adjustable ironing board

      The multi-angle ironing board can be tapered to any position for a convenient experience. Horizontal position to iron the most difficult fabrics, vertical to steam delicate garments.

      Dual-heating technology for better performance**

      Dual-heating technology for better performance**

      The dual heating technology provides powerful steam penetration to remove creases with better performance than a steam iron**, making your garments look their best.

      OptimalTEMP, guaranteed no burns on all ironable fabrics

      OptimalTEMP, guaranteed no burns on all ironable fabrics

      OptimalTEMP technology prevents burns on ironable fabrics, so you can iron everything from jeans to silk without any problems.

      Detachable base for flexible use around the house

      Detachable base for flexible use around the house

      The removable base is portable for all your home needs: from steaming upholstery and curtains to sterilizing furniture and beds. Simply disconnect it and the iron head and take them with you.

      Ergonomic iron+ head makes ironing pleasantly light

      Ergonomic iron+ head makes ironing pleasantly light

      At half the weight of a regular steam iron***, the ergonomic iron+ head ensures you can de-crease clothes in comfort.

      Kills 99.9% of bacteria and dust mites* to refresh garments

      Kills 99.9% of bacteria and dust mites* to refresh garments

      Prolonged hot steam kills up to 99.9% of bacteria and dust mites* and removes odors to keep garments fresh.

      Retractable top hook for easy hanging of clothes

      Retractable top hook for easy hanging of clothes

      The top hook conveniently supports the hanger when ironing garments vertically or when stored.

      Integrated wheels for easy transportation

      Integrated wheels for easy transportation

      Integrated wheels conveniently help you transport the device with ease and speed to wherever you need it.

      Long-lasting steam performance without the need to descale

      Long-lasting steam performance without the need to descale

      There is no need to descale thanks to the unique design of the dual motors. This technology ensures long-lasting performance without descaling.

      Large 1.2L water tank to de-wrinkle more garments in one go

      Large 1.2L water tank to de-wrinkle more garments in one go

      With the large detachable water tank that is 3x bigger** you'll be able to de-crease more garments in one go.

      Fast heat-up in a short time: 90 seconds

      Fast heat-up in a short time: 90 seconds

      Fast heat-up in just 90 seconds, ideal for last minute touch-ups.

      Technical Specifications

      • Size and weight

        Packaging dimensions
        40*60.5*60 cm
        Power cord length
        1.5 m
        Total weight with packaging
        15.7 kg
        Product dimensions (WxHxL) fully extended
        49.5 x 50.5 x 155 cm
        Weight of iron
        0.74 kg
        Total weight of the product
        11.9 kg
        Product dimensions (W x H x L) stowed away
        49.5 x 50.5 x 121 cm
        Dimensions of the soleplate of the iron
        196 cm2
        Dimensions of the ironing mat (W x H x L)
        36 x 83 x 3 cm

      • Technology

        OptimalTEMP technology
        Yes

      • Easy to Use

        Soleplate
        Ceramic

      • Green efficiency

        Energy-saving mode
        No

      • Guarentee

        General warranty
        2 years

      • User-friendly

        Integrated multi-angle board
        Tapered tip
        Fast heat-up
        90 sec
        Automatic shut-off
        Yes
        Iron dock
        Multi-position dock: left, right and top of the ironing board
        Possible angles in board
        Multi-angle adjustable ironing board
        Integrated wheels
        Yes
        Iron+ head
        Iron+ head with pointed tip

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        2200 W
        Water tank
        1.2L, detachable
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Country of production
        China
        Steam rate
        90 g/min
        Steam boost
        No
        Steam settings
        2 Steam settings (Normal, Max)
        Steam trigger
        Yes, on-demand steam
        Pressure bar
        Pump pressure max 6 bar

      • Design

        Color
        Deep Azur / Gold

      • Limescale management

        Scale management
        No descaling required

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      • tested by third party institute for E. Coli , S. Aureus, C. Albicans and mites on cotton with 10 seconds steaming time
      • *compared to our Philips steam irons
      • ** vs steam irons, according to consumers, product placement test October 2022

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