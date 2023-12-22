All-in-One Ironing Solutions All-in-One 8500 Series
One system. Powerful and convenient.
The Philips All-in-One 8500 Series is the game-changing solution to look your best. The steaming and ironing combination is a convenient mix of easy handling and powerful performance.
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All-in-One Ironing Solutions
All-in-One 8500 Series
One system. Powerful and convenient. More versatility, performance, and convenience** Integrated multi-angle board OptimalTEMP technology Detachable and portable base Dual-heating technology Up to 99.9% of bacteria* removed Integrated multi-angle adjustable ironing board
The multi-angle ironing board can be tapered to any position for a convenient experience. Horizontal position to iron the most difficult fabrics, vertical to steam delicate garments.
Dual-heating technology for better performance**
The dual heating technology provides powerful steam penetration to remove creases with better performance than a steam iron**, making your garments look their best.
OptimalTEMP, guaranteed no burns on all ironable fabrics
OptimalTEMP technology prevents burns on ironable fabrics, so you can iron everything from jeans to silk without any problems.
Detachable base for flexible use around the house
The removable base is portable for all your home needs: from steaming upholstery and curtains to sterilizing furniture and beds. Simply disconnect it and the iron head and take them with you.
Ergonomic iron+ head makes ironing pleasantly light
At half the weight of a regular steam iron***, the ergonomic iron+ head ensures you can de-crease clothes in comfort.
Kills 99.9% of bacteria and dust mites* to refresh garments
Prolonged hot steam kills up to 99.9% of bacteria and dust mites* and removes odors to keep garments fresh.
Retractable top hook for easy hanging of clothes
The top hook conveniently supports the hanger when ironing garments vertically or when stored.
Integrated wheels for easy transportation
Integrated wheels conveniently help you transport the device with ease and speed to wherever you need it.
Long-lasting steam performance without the need to descale
There is no need to descale thanks to the unique design of the dual motors. This technology ensures long-lasting performance without descaling.
Large 1.2L water tank to de-wrinkle more garments in one go
With the large detachable water tank that is 3x bigger** you'll be able to de-crease more garments in one go.
Fast heat-up in a short time: 90 seconds
Fast heat-up in just 90 seconds, ideal for last minute touch-ups.
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Show all product features Show fewer product features Technical Specifications
Size and weight
Packaging dimensions
40*60.5*60 cm Power cord length
1.5 m Total weight with packaging
15.7 kg Product dimensions (WxHxL) fully extended
49.5 x 50.5 x 155 cm Weight of iron
0.74 kg Total weight of the product
11.9 kg Product dimensions (W x H x L) stowed away
49.5 x 50.5 x 121 cm Dimensions of the soleplate of the iron
196 cm2 Dimensions of the ironing mat (W x H x L)
36 x 83 x 3 cm
Technology
OptimalTEMP technology
Yes
Easy to Use
Soleplate
Ceramic
Green efficiency
Energy-saving mode
No
Guarentee
General warranty
2 years
User-friendly
Integrated multi-angle board
Tapered tip Fast heat-up
90 sec Automatic shut-off
Yes Iron dock
Multi-position dock: left, right and top of the ironing board Possible angles in board
Multi-angle adjustable ironing board Integrated wheels
Yes Iron+ head
Iron+ head with pointed tip
Technical specifications
Power
2200 W Water tank
1.2L, detachable Voltage
220-240 V Country of production
China Steam rate
90 g/min Steam boost
No Steam settings
2 Steam settings (Normal, Max) Steam trigger
Yes, on-demand steam Pressure bar
Pump pressure max 6 bar
Design
Color
Deep Azur / Gold
Limescale management
Scale management
No descaling required
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tested by third party institute for E. Coli , S. Aureus, C. Albicans and mites on cotton with 10 seconds steaming time *compared to our Philips steam irons ** vs steam irons, according to consumers, product placement test October 2022
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