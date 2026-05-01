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AIS8540/60
Ironing reimagined
The Philips All-in-One 8500 Series is the game-changing solution to look your best. The steaming and ironing combination is a convenient mix of easy handling and powerful performance. A versatile solution that keeps creases at bay.See all benefits
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All-in-One 8500 Series
Total
recurring payment
The integrated multi-angle board can be tapered and pivots to any position for a flexible and convenient experience. For horizontally ironing the most difficult fabrics or vertically ironing the most delicate garments. And everything in between.
Dual heating technology enables powerful steam penetration to eliminate creases with better performance than a steam iron**, ensuring that your garments look their best easily.
At half the weight of a regular steam iron***, the ergonomic iron+ head ensures you can de-crease clothes in comfort.
No burns, no worries; OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burns on any ironable fabric, so you can iron everything, from jeans to silk, worry-free.
Kills 99.9% bacteria* to refresh and remove odors to keep garments fresh and prolong their life.
The detachable base is portable to meet all your needs in the home: from steaming upholstery and curtains, to sterilizing furniture and beds. Simply disconnect and transport base and iron head as needed.
The top hook conveniently supports the hangers when ironing garments vertically or when stored. It folds easily when not in use or when ironing horizontally.
Integrated wheels conveniently support you to transport the device with ease and speed to wherever you need it.
No descaling required thanks to the unique design of the dual engines. Ensuring long lasting performance without descaling.
With the large 1.2L detachable water tank that's 3x bigger** you'll be able to de-crease more garments than ever in one go.
Fast heat-up in just 90 seconds, ideal for last-minute touch-ups.
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