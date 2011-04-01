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    • Start your day, your way! Start your day, your way! Start your day, your way!

      Clock Radio

      AJ3122/12

      Start your day, your way!

      This stylish Philips clock radio looks nice and wakes you in time. It has built-in AM/FM radio and gives you a choice of waking up to your favorite station or the buzzer.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $23.90

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      Start your day, your way!

      Wake up with radio or buzzer

      Wake up to your favorite radio tune or a buzzer

      Wake up to your favorite radio tune or a buzzer

      Wake up to sounds from your favorite radio station or a buzzer. Simply set the alarm on your Philips Clock radio to wake you with the radio station you last listened to or choose to wake up with a buzzer sound. When the wake up time is reached, your Philips Clock radio will automatically turn on that radio station or trigger the buzzer to sound.

      AM/ FM tuner for radio enjoyment

      AM/ FM tuner for radio enjoyment

      0

      Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

      Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

      Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music or a radio station of your choice before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 2 hours) and choose a CD or radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch off to a power-efficient, silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favorite CD or radio DJ without counting sheep or worrying about wasting power.

      Easy alarm/time set

      Easy alarm/time set

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output power
        100 mW RMS
        Volume control
        rotary (analogue)
        Sound system
        mono

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Antenna
        FM antenna
        Tuner bands
        • AM
        • FM

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • 24 hour alarm reset
        • buzzer alarm
        • radio alarm
        • repeat alarm (snooze)
        Clock
        • Digital
        • sleep timer
        Display Digits
        4
        Display type
        LED display

      • Power

        Battery type
        6F22 9V
        Battery voltage
        9  V
        Number of batteries
        1
        Power type
        AC Input

      • Accessories

        Others
        User Manual
        Warranty
        Warranty Certificate

      • Dimensions

        Gross weight
        0.61  kg
        Packaging type
        D-box
        Main unit depth
        122.8  mm
        Main unit height
        48.1  mm
        Main unit width
        177.1  mm
        Product weight
        0.53  kg
        Packaging height
        150  mm
        Packaging width
        183  mm
        Packaging depth
        58  mm

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • User manual
      • Warranty certificate
      Badge-D2C

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