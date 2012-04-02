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    • Start Your Day, Your way! Start Your Day, Your way! Start Your Day, Your way!

      Digital tuning clock radio

      AJ3123/12

      Start Your Day, Your way!

      This stylish radio-alarm clock AJ3123/12 looks nice and wakes you in time. It has built-in FM radio and gives you a choice of waking up to your favorite station or the buzzer.

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      Start Your Day, Your way!

      Wake up with radio or buzzer

      Wake up to your favorite radio tune or a buzzer

      Wake up to your favorite radio tune or a buzzer

      Wake up to sounds from your favorite radio station or a buzzer. Simply set the alarm on your Philips Clock radio to wake you with the radio station you last listened to or choose to wake up with a buzzer sound. When the wake up time is reached, your Philips Clock radio will automatically turn on that radio station or trigger the buzzer to sound.

      FM digital tuning with presets

      FM digital tuning with presets

      Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

      Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

      Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

      Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

      Repeat alarm for additional snooze

      Repeat alarm for additional snooze

      To counter oversleeping, the Philips Clock radio has a snooze feature. Should the alarm ring and you wish to continue sleeping a bit longer, simply press the Repeat Alarm button once and go back to sleep. Nine minutes later the alarm will ring again. You can continue to press the Repeat Alarm button every nine minutes until you turn off the alarm altogether.

      Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

      Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

      The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.

      Easy alarm/time set

      Easy alarm/time set

      Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

      Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music or a radio station of your choice before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 1 hour) and choose a CD or radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The Philips radio set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch off to a power-efficient, silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favorite CD or radio DJ without counting sheep or worrying about wasting power.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        100mW
        Sound System
        Mono
        Speaker diameter
        2.25"
        Volume Control
        digital

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Antenna
        FM Antenna
        Tuner Bands
        FM
        Station presets
        10
        Tuner enhancement
        auto scan

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • 24 hour alarm reset
        • Buzzer Alarm
        • Radio Alarm
        • Repeat alarm (snooze)
        • Sleep timer
        Display Type
        4 digit display
        Display Digits
        4
        Clock/Version
        Digital

      • Power

        Battery type
        AAA
        Mains power
        Yes
        Number of batteries
        2

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • User Manual
        • Warranty certificate

      • Dimensions

        Packaging Depth
        54  mm
        Product depth
        122.8  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        0.61  kg
        Packaging Height
        140  mm
        Packaging type
        D-box
        Packaging Width
        179  mm
        Product width
        177.1  mm
        Product height
        48.1  mm
        Product weight
        0.53  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • User manual
      • Warranty certificate
      Badge-D2C

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