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    • Enjoy your music wherever you go Enjoy your music wherever you go Enjoy your music wherever you go

      wireless portable speaker

      AT10/00

      Enjoy your music wherever you go

      Enjoy listening to music from the compact Philips all-in-one portable speaker. Simply choose your music source, from Bluetooth wireless streaming, FM radio, audio-in, USB or an SD card! A built-in rechargeable battery means music everywhere

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      Enjoy your music wherever you go

      • Bluetooth®
      • USB Direct
      • SD
      • FM digital tuner
      Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

      Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

      Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wireless on this speaker easily.

      Audio-in for easy portable music playback

      Audio-in for easy portable music playback

      Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device to the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.

      Built-in rechargeable battery for music playback anywhere

      Built-in rechargeable battery for music playback anywhere

      Play music out loud - anytime, anywhere. The built-in rechargeable battery lets you enjoy your personal music without the fuss of entangled power cords and the inconvenient search for an electrical outlet. Enjoy great music with the freedom of portability now.

      Up to 20-hour music playback

      Up to 20-hour music playback

      This player's long-lasting power comes in the form of 20 hours of continuous music playback or FM radio listening - all on a single charge.

      USB Direct and SD card slot for MP3 music playback

      USB Direct and SD card slot for MP3 music playback

      FM tuner for radio enjoyment

      0

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Sound system
        stereo
        Maximum output power (RMS)
        3W

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        Bluetooth range
        Line of sight, 10M or 30FT
        Audio in (3.5mm)
        Yes

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Tuner bands
        FM
        Antenna type
        Telescopic

      • Convenience

        Display type
        LED display

      • Compatibility

        Android tablets & smartphones
        with Android 2.1 and Bluetooth 2.1 or above
        iPod touch
        3rd generation or later
        iPad
        • iPad 1
        • iPad 2
        • iPad mini
        • iPad with Retina display
        • new iPad
        iPhone
        • iPhone 3
        • iPhone 3GS
        • iPhone 4
        • iPhone 4S
        • iPhone 5
        • iPhone 5C
        • iPhone 5S
        other Bluetooth-enabled device
        Yes
        other music devices
        with Bluetooth 2.1 or above
        work with
        Bluetooth 4.0 or below

      • Power

        Battery type
        Built-in lithium
        Music play time
        20  hour(s)

      • Accessories

        USB cable
        for charging

      • Audio Playback

        Playback Media
        • USB flash drive
        • SD Card
        Playback mode
        • Next and Previous track
        • Fast forward and backward
        • Play and Pause
        Audio supported format
        MP3

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