Now you can enjoy a refreshing shave without worrying about damaging your skin. Use AquaTouch with shaving gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort. Aquatec seal ensures a safe, refreshing wet shave. Or use dry for a convenient quick shave.
Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free
All your needs covered in one purchase
Bundle price
Skip this
Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:
Add accessories
This product
- {discount-value}
Shaver series 3000
Electric Shaver Wet & Dry
Total
recurring payment
Great skin protection, smooth shave
CloseCut shaving head
Wet&Dry
Aquatec: refreshing wet shave with foam or an easy dry shave
The Aquatec seal on the shaver makes it 100% waterproof. Use it in the shower with your favorite shaving gel or foam for extra skin protection. Naturally, you can also shave dry for convenience. When you're done, simply pop the heads open and rinse under the tap to easily clean your shaver.
CloseCut blades glide gently for a smooth, close cut.
CloseCut blades have rounded edges that glide smoothly on your skin, so you always get a close - yet comfortable - shave.
Consistent blade performance for up to 2 years.
For maximum performance, replace your shaving heads every 2 years.
A 10-hour charge gives 30+ minutes of cordless power.
Cordless for convenience. Gives you 30+ minutes of cordless power. Fully recharges in 10 hours.
Unique ergonomic grip for extra precision and full control.
The shaver handle has an ergonomic grip with anti-slip coating, ensuring close control for extra precision during your shave.
2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades.
All of our shavers come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.