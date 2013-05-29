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    • Great skin protection, smooth shave Great skin protection, smooth shave Great skin protection, smooth shave

      Shaver series 3000 Electric Shaver Wet & Dry

      AT610/14

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Great skin protection, smooth shave

      Now you can enjoy a refreshing shave without worrying about damaging your skin. Use AquaTouch with shaving gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort. Aquatec seal ensures a safe, refreshing wet shave. Or use dry for a convenient quick shave.

      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $79.00

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      Shaver series 3000
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      Shaver series 3000

      Electric Shaver Wet & Dry

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      Great skin protection, smooth shave

      • CloseCut shaving head
      • Wet&Dry
      Aquatec: refreshing wet shave with foam or an easy dry shave

      Aquatec: refreshing wet shave with foam or an easy dry shave

      The Aquatec seal on the shaver makes it 100% waterproof. Use it in the shower with your favorite shaving gel or foam for extra skin protection. Naturally, you can also shave dry for convenience. When you're done, simply pop the heads open and rinse under the tap to easily clean your shaver.

      CloseCut blades glide gently for a smooth, close cut.

      CloseCut blades glide gently for a smooth, close cut.

      CloseCut blades have rounded edges that glide smoothly on your skin, so you always get a close - yet comfortable - shave.

      Consistent blade performance for up to 2 years.

      Consistent blade performance for up to 2 years.

      For maximum performance, replace your shaving heads every 2 years.

      A 10-hour charge gives 30+ minutes of cordless power.

      A 10-hour charge gives 30+ minutes of cordless power.

      Cordless for convenience. Gives you 30+ minutes of cordless power. Fully recharges in 10 hours.

      Unique ergonomic grip for extra precision and full control.

      Unique ergonomic grip for extra precision and full control.

      The shaver handle has an ergonomic grip with anti-slip coating, ensuring close control for extra precision during your shave.

      2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades.

      2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades.

      All of our shavers come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Battery type
        Lithium-ion
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Stand-by power
        < 0.25  W
        Maximum power consumption
        2.0  W

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic Easy Grip
        Finishing
        Plain plastic
        Color
        Black & Ash Cloud White

      • Service

        Guarantee
        2-year guarantee
        Replacement heads
        Replace every 2 yrs with HQ56

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        CloseCut Blade System
        SkinComfort
        AquaTec Wet & Dry

      • Ease of use

        Display
        1 LED indicator
        Wet & Dry
        Yes
        Cleaning
        Fully waterproof
        Operation
        • Rechargeable battery
        • Cordless use
        Shaving time
        30+ minutes, up to 10 shaves
        Charging time
        10 hours
        Display indicates
        • Battery low
        • Charging

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