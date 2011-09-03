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    • Great skin protection, smooth shave Great skin protection, smooth shave Great skin protection, smooth shave

      AquaTouch Wet and dry electric shaver

      AT750/16

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Great skin protection, smooth shave

      The Aquatec seal of the Philips shaver ensures a comfortable dry shave and a refreshing wet shave. Use it wet with shaving gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort. Now enjoy a refreshing shave without worrying about damaging your skin.

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      AquaTouch

      Wet and dry electric shaver

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      Great skin protection, smooth shave

      wet shave with shaving gel or foam

      • Super Lift&Cut
      • Flexing heads
      Optimized for use with gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort

      Optimized for use with gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort

      Aquatec seal for a comfortable dry shave and a refreshing wet shave. Optimized for use with shaving gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort, even in the shower.

      Glides smoothly over the curves of your face

      Glides smoothly over the curves of your face

      Rounded low-friction protection heads adjust to the curves of your face to limit skin damage.

      For a comfortably close shave

      For a comfortably close shave

      For a close shave, the dual blade system built into the Philips electric shaver, lifts hairs to cut comfortably closer.

      Washable shaver with QuickRinse system

      Washable shaver with QuickRinse system

      With QuickRinse system to clean under the tap and can be used in the shower

      40+ minutes of cordless shaving on one charge

      40+ minutes of cordless shaving on one charge

      40+ minutes of cordless power for 14 shaves. Fully charges in 8 hours so it's always ready when you are.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        • Cleaning brush
        • Protective cap

      • Power

        Battery type
        Lithium-ion
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Stand-by power
        0.5  W
        Max power consumption
        5.4  W

      • Design

        Color
        Black & Vital Blue
        Handle
        • Easy grip
        • Rubber grip
        Finishing
        • Decopanel ribbed Vital Blue
        • Front Shell (plain) Black

      • Service

        Replacement head
        • HQ8 has been replaced by SH50
        • Replace every 2 yrs with HQ8

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        Super Lift&Cut
        Contour following
        Dynamic contour response

      • Ease of use

        Display
        • 1 LED indication
        • Battery full indication
        • Battery low indication
        • Charging indication
        Cleaning
        • Quick rinse hair chamber
        • Fully waterproof
        Charging
        • Rechargeable
        • Cordless operation
        Shaving time
        40+ minutes
        Charging time
        8 hours

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      Accessories for this product

      • Shaver series 5000 Shaving heads

        SH50/51

      • shaving heads

        HQ8/50

      • Shaving heads cleaning spray

        HQ110/02

      • shaving heads cleaning spray

        HQ110/01

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