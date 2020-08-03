  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • GO Pure, GO Hydrated, GO Outdoors! GO Pure, GO Hydrated, GO Outdoors! GO Pure, GO Hydrated, GO Outdoors!
    • Play Pause

      GoZero Hydration bottle

      AWP2722LIR/97

      GO Pure, GO Hydrated, GO Outdoors!

      GoZero Adventure filter gives you assured water by removing up to 99.999%* waterborne pathogens including bacteria, viruses and cyst. It also reduces particulates, chemicals and heavy metals, as well as improving the taste and clarity.

      See all benefits

      Available in:

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Similar products

      See all Hydration bottles

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      GoZero
      - {discount-value}

      GoZero

      Hydration bottle

      Total

      recurring payment

      GO Pure, GO Hydrated, GO Outdoors!

      Safe drinking water anywhere you go

      • 20oz/590ml
      • Instant filtration
      • BPA-free LDPE
      • Lime
      Dust-proof

      Dust-proof

      The bottle comes with a dust-proof cap, so that the mouthpiece stays clean.

      Leak-proof

      Leak-proof

      The leak-proof design ensures that the water doesn't spill inside your bag.

      Dishwasher-safe

      Dishwasher-safe

      All parts are dishwasher-safe (max. 50 degree Celsius) except for the filter.

      Safe drinking water, anywhere, anytime

      Powered by innovative electro-adsorptive filter media, the Adventure filter removes up to 99.999%* of waterborne pathogens from the water, so that you have access to safe drinking water anywhere, anytime**. It also reduces particulates, chemicals and heavy metals. Simply fill the bottle, squeeze and drink!

      Timer reminds you when to replace the filter

      Timer reminds you when to replace the filter for the best result.

      Technical Specifications

      • Input water conditions

        Adventure filter AWP294/AWP295
        • Visually clear water
        • 5-38 degrees Celsius
        • Never use to filter seawater
        Fitness filter AWP286/AWP287
        • Municipal tap water
        • 5-38 degrees Celsius

      • General specifications

        Color
        Lime
        Replacement filter cartridge
        • Fitness filter AWP286/AWP287
        • Adventure filter AWP294/AWP295
        Filter lifetime
        1 month
        Bottle material
        BPA-free LDPE
        Filter quantity
        1-pack
        Bottle capacity (excl. filter)
        590ml/20oz
      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Awards

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • *Based on test result by international testing and certification agency SGS under laboratory conditions.
      • **Always use the clearest and most reliable water source possible. Stated filtration performance and life time is conducted under laboratory conditions. The effectiveness may be limited by the environmental or hygienic conditions that could cause the recontamination of water after filtration.

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      * This field is mandatory

      Exclusive promotions and coupons

      Product launches

      Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

      *
      I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
      What does this mean?

      Discover 
      MyPhilips

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register now

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.