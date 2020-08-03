GoZero Adventure filter gives you assured water by removing up to 99.999%* waterborne pathogens including bacteria, viruses and cyst. It also reduces particulates, chemicals and heavy metals, as well as improving the taste and clarity.
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GoZero
Hydration bottle
Total
recurring payment
GO Pure, GO Hydrated, GO Outdoors!
Safe drinking water anywhere you go
20oz/590ml
Instant filtration
BPA-free LDPE
Grey
Dust-proof
The bottle comes with a dust-proof cap, so that the mouthpiece stays clean.
Leak-proof
The leak-proof design ensures that the water doesn't spill inside your bag.
Dishwasher-safe
All parts are dishwasher-safe (max. 50 degree Celsius) except for the filter.
Safe drinking water, anywhere, anytime
Powered by innovative electro-adsorptive filter media, the Adventure filter removes up to 99.999%* of waterborne pathogens from the water, so that you have access to safe drinking water anywhere, anytime**. It also reduces particulates, chemicals and heavy metals. Simply fill the bottle, squeeze and drink!
Timer reminds you when to replace the filter
Timer reminds you when to replace the filter for the best result.
*Based on test result by international testing and certification agency SGS under laboratory conditions.
**Always use the clearest and most reliable water source possible. Stated filtration performance and life time is conducted under laboratory conditions. The effectiveness may be limited by the environmental or hygienic conditions that could cause the recontamination of water after filtration.
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