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    • Enjoy music wherever you go Enjoy music wherever you go Enjoy music wherever you go

      CD Soundmachine

      AZ100R/12

      Enjoy music wherever you go

      You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The compact and portable Philips CD soundmachine lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favorite music with the help of easy-to-use functions.

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      Enjoy music wherever you go

      • Red
      Play CD, CD-R and CD-RW

      Play CD, CD-R and CD-RW

      Philips is known for making products which are compatible with many discs available in the market. This audio system lets you enjoy music from CD,CD-R and CD-RW. CD-RW (CD-Rewritable Compatible) means that your audio system can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players.

      CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalized music enjoyment

      CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalized music enjoyment

      The "Shuffle/Repeat" function helps you to get rid of the boredom of hearing your music played in the same order all the time. After loading your favorite songs to the player, all you have to do is to select one of the modes - "Shuffle" or "Repeat" for your tunes to be played in different modes order. Enjoy the different and unique music experience every time you hook up to your player.

      MP3 Link for portable music playback

      MP3 Link for portable music playback

      The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

      FM tuner for radio enjoyment

      0

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output power
        2 x 1 W RMS
        Volume control
        rotary (analogue)

      • Loudspeakers

        No. of built-in speakers
        2

      • Connectivity

        MP3 Link
        3.5mm stereo line in

      • Audio playback

        Disc playback modes
        • fast forward/backward
        • next/previous track search
        • repeat/shuffle/program
        Playback media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Antenna
        FM antenna
        Tuner bands
        FM

      • Convenience

        Loader type
        top

      • Power

        Battery type
        C size (LR14)
        Battery voltage
        1.5  V
        Number of batteries
        6
        Power type
        AC Input

      • Dimensions

        Weight incl. Packaging
        1.5  kg
        Main unit depth
        212  mm
        Main unit height
        131  mm
        Weight
        1.1  kg
        Main unit width
        245  mm
        Packaging height
        244  mm
        Packaging width
        262  mm
        Packaging depth
        159  mm

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • User manual
      • Warranty certificate
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