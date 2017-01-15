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    • Enjoy music wherever you go Enjoy music wherever you go Enjoy music wherever you go

      CD Soundmachine

      AZ318B/12

      Enjoy music wherever you go

      Want to enjoy the music collections stored at portable music player without using headphone? Plug the USB Direct socket to the Philips CD soundmachine and enjoy your favorite digital music through the powerful speakers - anytime, anywhere.

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      Enjoy music wherever you go

      • Compact design
      • USB
      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      Audio-in for easy portable music playback

      Audio-in for easy portable music playback

      Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device to the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.

      Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

      Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

      MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-7.6 cm (3") .MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.

      USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

      USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

      Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct.

      FM digital tuning

      FM digital tuning

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Sound enhancement
        Dynamic Bass Boost
        Volume control
        up/down
        Sound system
        stereo
        Maximum output power (RMS)
        3 W

      • Loudspeakers

        Speaker grille finishing
        metal
        No. of built-in speakers
        2

      • Connectivity

        USB
        USB host
        Audio in (3.5mm)
        Yes

      • Audio playback

        Disc playback modes
        • fast forward/backward
        • next/previous album search
        • next/previous track search
        • repeat/shuffle/program
        Playback media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        USB playback mode
        • fast forward/backward
        • next/previous album search
        • next/previous track search
        • repeat/shuffle/program

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Antenna
        FM antenna
        Tuner bands
        FM
        Tuner enhancement
        auto digital tuning

      • Convenience

        Loader type
        top
        Display type
        LCD display

      • Power

        Battery type
        C size (LR14)
        Battery voltage
        1.5  V
        Number of batteries
        6
        Power type
        AC Input

      • Accessories

        Others
        User Manual
        Cables/Connection
        power cord
        Warranty
        Warranty leaflet

      • Dimensions

        Gross weight
        1.62  kg
        Main unit depth
        232  mm
        Main unit height
        124  mm
        Weight
        1.1  kg
        Main unit width
        252  mm
        Packaging height
        260  mm
        Packaging width
        280  mm
        Packaging depth
        156  mm

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC power cord
      • User manual
      • Warranty certificate
      Badge-D2C

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