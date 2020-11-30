Immerse in the drama. Feel the emotion. This Fidelio soundbar with detachable satellite speakers and Dolby Atmos will surround you with incredibly detailed, realistic sound. Deep bass adds palpable impact to effects and music.
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Fidelio
Soundbar 7.1.2 with wireless subwoofer
Total
recurring payment
True surround sound on demand
888W max. Wireless subwoofer
Detachable surround speakers
Dolby Atmos. IMAX Enhanced
DTS Play-Fi compatible
Effortless immersion. From movie night to music
With a Philips Fidelio soundbar, nothing comes between you and the moment. Whether it's the removable rear speakers, which can be clicked on or off in seconds on movie night. The seamless way you can switch between all your favorite sources. Or the low profile for easy placement. Just unbox, plug in, and relax.
Philips Fidelio. Feel the drama
This soundbar creates an unforgettably immersive experience. 7.1.2 channels fill any room with rich, deep soundtracks, thunderous effects, and sparkling dialogue. The wireless subwoofer adds impact to every explosion and every beat.
Detachable satellite speakers. Surround sound on demand
Want to fully immerse on movie night? Simply remove the detachable speakers from the ends of the soundbar and place them behind you to create a true surround-sound setup. The dedicated center channel ensures you'll hear every word—from blockbusters to podcasts.
Dolby Atmos and Dolby Surround. Heighten the excitement
Get the full Dolby Atmos experience from this soundbar's up-firing speakers. Your favorite movies and shows will sound breathtakingly realistic as sound flows above and around you. If you're watching non-Atmos content, the soundbar switches to Dolby Surround.
IMAX Enhanced. Immersive, heart-pounding audio
This powerful soundbar is certified IMAX Enhanced, which means it's capable of delivering an audio experience that truly takes you to another world. The 240 W subwoofer looks great freestanding, and the soundbar itself has a low profile for simple placement.
Play-Fi. High-quality multi-room audio
DTS Play-Fi compatibility makes this premium Fidelio soundbar a powerful component in a multi-room audio setup. You can easily sync and group Play-Fi-compatible speakers, and stream playlists to every room in high-quality audio without dropping a beat.
Connects to your favorite voice assistant-enabled devices
Ask Alexa-enabled devices, or any speaker that works with the Google Assistant, to play music through the soundbar. Prefer Siri? This soundbar works with Apple AirPlay 2, so you can ask her too. Turn the music up. Skip tracks. All completely hands-free.
Easily connect to your favorite sources
For music, Spotify Connect lets you stream Spotify's best-quality signal over Wi-Fi. You can also stream hi-res playlists from your mobile device via Apple AirPlay 2 or Bluetooth. For movies and gaming, 4K pass-through lets you connect 4K HDR video sources with no loss of resolution.
HDMI eARC. Enjoy Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio formats
Lose nothing from the mix when you're immersed in the drama. This soundbar is compatible with HDMI eARC, a high-speed connection that lets you experience the full effect of advanced audio formats like Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. The soundbar also has dual HDMI inputs.
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