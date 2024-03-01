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    • Love real espresso. Hate the hassle? Love real espresso. Hate the hassle? Love real espresso. Hate the hassle?

      Baristina Espresso machine

      BAR300/60

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Love real espresso. Hate the hassle?

      Pour in your favorite beans, swipe the handle, and enjoy an incredible esresso. Baristina automatically grinds beans for a super fresh aroma. Tamps perfectly into the portafilter. And brews with professional pressure. It's that simple

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      Love real espresso. Hate the hassle?

      Then check out Baristina.

      • Freshly ground beans give you the greatest coffee aroma and taste.
      • Just swipe the handle. Baristina automatically grinds, tamps and brews your coffee.
      • Remove the portafilter. Rinse it. That's all - You're good to go!
      • Ideal grind size. Precise pressure. Accurate dosing. That's how real espresso is made.
      • 16-bar pressure pump releases full-on flavor from your beans for your espresso.
      Fresh beans are best.

      Fresh beans are best.

      Freshly ground beans give you the greatest coffee aroma and taste. Grinding the beans right before brewing turns your daily cup into something special. It’s the difference between coffee, and real good coffee.

      Swipe. Brew. Enjoy.

      Swipe. Brew. Enjoy.

      Just swipe the handle. Baristina automatically grinds, tamps and brews your coffee. No need for any barista skills. It’s all taken care of, so you can simply sit back and enjoy your espresso or lungo.

      Easy to clean. No hassle.

      Easy to clean. No hassle.

      Remove the portafilter. Rinse it. That's all. Baristina makes cleanup quick and intuitive. No complicated steps – it’s designed for simplicity and ease.

      Your stylish little barista at home

      Your stylish little barista at home

      No guesswork, no tweaking, no coffee wasted. Baristina grinds to the ideal size, precisely pressures and doses with accuracy – all the things that make real espresso taste like it should. It really is your little barista at home.

      Real smooth espresso

      Real smooth espresso

      The 16-bar pressure pump releases full-on flavor from your beans for your espresso, creating a rich, creamy crema and a balanced flavor we all love.

      Your coffee, your way

      Your coffee, your way

      Whether you crave an intense espresso or a smooth lungo. Take your pick, make it extra intense if you’d like, and enjoy your delicious coffee tailored to your taste. The choice is always yours!

      Tiny – yet mighty!

      Tiny – yet mighty!

      Baristina seamlessly fits on any kitchen counter without sacrificing performance. Don’t let the size fool you. Don’t let the size fool you It’s compact, yet powerful enough to deliver rich, barista-style coffee at home. Kitchen space is no longer an issue!

      Less Waste. More Taste. No capsules

      Less Waste. More Taste. No capsules

      Fresh beans means more taste. But it also means less waste – no more plastic or aluminum. Simply eject the puck from the portafilter. Your beans turn straight into grounds, perfect for use as compost.

      Lean, green and clean.

      Lean, green and clean.

      Baristina is designed with sustainability in mind. It's energy efficient*, made from 50% recycled plastic** and comes in a 100% plastic-free box.

      Psst – it’s quiet!

      Psst – it’s quiet!

      You can enjoy a real espresso, made simply and quietly.

      Your beans, your choice

      Your beans, your choice

      You can pick your favorite beans. Baristina can recognize various bean types and always produces delicious coffee. It always gets the best out of the beans. The choice is always yours.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        Romania
        Designed in
        Netherlands

      • Energy efficiency

        Standby mode power consumption
        n/a
        Off mode power consumption
        0,2 W
        Networked standby mode power consumption
        n/a
        Period before automatic switching into standby mode
        0 Min
        Measurement standard
        EN 50564:2011

      • Technical specifications

        Pump pressure
        16 Bar
        Grinder material
        Ceramic
        Noise level
        72 Db
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Frequency
        50 Hz
        Weight of the product
        5 kg
        Product dimensions
        180mm (width), 345mm (height), 380mm (depth)
        Cord length
        85 cm

      • Coffee settings

        Beverages
        • Espresso
        • Lungo
        Intensity boost
        Yes
        Coffee volume
        Adjustable

      • General specifications

        Coffee bean capacity
        170 grams
        Capacity water tank
        1.2 L
        Maximum cup height
        135 mm
        Brew time espresso
        < 60 seconds
        Dishwasher safe parts
        • Drip tray
        • Drip tray lid
        Water filter compatibility
        None
        Automatic switch-off
        Yes
        Accessories included
        Portafilter

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Energy consumption in stand-by
        2.6 Wh
        Power consumption brewing
        122.8 Wh
        Packaging material
        >95% recycled and 100% recyclable
        Machine material
        >50% of plastics used are recycled, excluding the plastics in contact with water and coffee

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      • * A+ energy label according to Swiss energy efficiency standards.
      • ** Excluding the parts in contact with water and coffee.

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