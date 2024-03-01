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    • Foam milk perfectly Foam milk perfectly Foam milk perfectly
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      Baristina Milk frother

      BAR311/00

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Foam milk perfectly

      Our special Baristina milk frother whisks up hot and cold milk in seconds, making it easy to perfect any coffee style you desire – simple to use, and super-easy to clean, too. ​

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      Baristina

      Milk frother

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      Foam milk perfectly

      Works hot and cold, with dairy and non-dairy​

      • Milky white
      For fine foam​

      For fine foam​

      Set to the ideal temperature and speed, creating the ultimate in stiff, fine foams.

      Hot or cold​

      Hot or cold​

      Set the temperature to hot or cold and master every coffee style, from latte macchiato to iced.

      Any milk, any time​

      Any milk, any time​

      Creates the best possible foam with different types of milk and plant-based alternatives.

      Easy to clean​

      Easy to clean​

      Smooth, non-stick surfaces mean you only need a rinse and a wipe to clean yourfrother while the whisk and lidare dishwasher-friendly.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China
        Designed in
        Netherlands

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Product Length
        11.2cm
        Product Width
        11.2cm
        Product Height
        19.5cm
        Product Weight
        790g
        Package Length
        15.1cm
        Package Width
        15.1cm
        Package Height
        21.7cm
        Package Weight
        855g

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240 V / 120 V
        Frequency
        50-60 Hz / 60 Hz
        Cord length
        75 cm

      • General specifications

        Dishwasher safe parts
        Whisk, lid and spoon
        Accessories included
        Spoon
        Beverages
        • Hot foam
        • Cold foam
        Capacity
        120 ml
        Frothing time
        <130 seconds

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Energy consumption in stand-by
        <0.25W
        Power consumption brewing
        15.3Wh
        Packaging material
        100% recyclable
        Machine material
        >50% of plastics used are recycled plastics

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