Foam milk perfectly
Our special Baristina milk frother whisks up hot and cold milk in seconds, making it easy to perfect any coffee style you desire – simple to use, and super-easy to clean, too.
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Foam milk perfectly Works hot and cold, with dairy and non-dairy For fine foam
Set to the ideal temperature and speed, creating the ultimate in stiff, fine foams.
Hot or cold
Set the temperature to hot or cold and master every coffee style, from latte macchiato to iced.
Any milk, any time
Creates the best possible foam with different types of milk and plant-based alternatives.
Easy to clean
Smooth, non-stick surfaces mean you only need a rinse and a wipe to clean yourfrother while the whisk and lidare dishwasher-friendly.
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Show all product features Show fewer product features Technical Specifications
Country of origin
Made in
China Designed in
Netherlands
Weight and Dimensions
Product Length
11.2cm Product Width
11.2cm Product Height
19.5cm Product Weight
790g Package Length
15.1cm Package Width
15.1cm Package Height
21.7cm Package Weight
855g
Technical specifications
Voltage
220-240 V / 120 V Frequency
50-60 Hz / 60 Hz Cord length
75 cm
General specifications
Dishwasher safe parts
Whisk, lid and spoon Accessories included
Spoon Beverages Capacity
120 ml Frothing time
<130 seconds
Service
2-year guarantee
Yes
Sustainability
Energy consumption in stand-by
<0.25W Power consumption brewing
15.3Wh Packaging material
100% recyclable Machine material
>50% of plastics used are recycled plastics
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