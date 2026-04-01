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    • Brew. Save. Compost. Brew. Save. Compost. Brew. Save. Compost.

      Baristina Coffee Grounds Box

      BAR313/00

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Brew. Save. Compost.

      Our coffee grounds box is your stylish solution with Baristina's signature clean lines and is made from 62% recycled plastic. No more constant trips to the bin—just stop, pop, and drop the used coffee grounds into the box.

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      Coffee Grounds Box

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      Save pucks for organic waste.

      • Brew. Save. Compost. Save pucks for organic waste.
      • More brewing, less cleaning. Dishwasher-friendly.
      • A perfect match. Matching set or a pop of contrast.

      Save pucks for organic waste

      Our coffee grounds box is your handy go-to for saving used coffee grounds before empying them into the organic waste. Save up to 20 pucks at a time.

      Dishwasher-friendly

      Let the dishwasher handle the dirty work. Our coffee grounds box is dishwasher-friendly, leaving more time to enjoy your brew.

      Matching set or a pop of contrast.

      Whichever of the two colours you choose, the coffee grounds box completes your Baristina look.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China
        Designed in
        Netherlands

      • Technical Specifications

        Capacity
        912 ml (Around 20 pucks)

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Product Width
        105mm (Diameter)
        Product Height
        148mm (Height with lid on)
        Product Weight
        0,25kg

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Packaging material
        100% recycled paper
        Recycled packaging material
        62% recycled plastic

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