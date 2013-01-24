Home
      The Series 3000 is designed to power through hair, without compromise on skin comfort. You can use the skin friendly shaver or trim by clicking on the 3mm comb. See all benefits

        Smooth body shave

        Designed to protect even in sensitive areas

        • Skin friendly shaver
        • 1 click-on comb, 3mm
        • 40mins cordless use/8h charge
        Confidently shave or trim all body zones

        Confidently shave or trim all body zones

        Designed to be safe and comfortable for underarms, chest & abs, shoulders, groin area and legs. The skin friendly shaver catches and cuts hairs of different lengths, without the need for multiple tools or skin contact with sharp edges.

        Rounded tips and hypoallergenic foil for skin comfort

        Rounded tips and hypoallergenic foil for skin comfort

        The shaver head features patented rounded tips and a hypo-allergenic foil to protect your skin while shaving. The bi-directional trimmers cut longer hairs, which are shaved by the foil for a closer result.

        Includes 1 comb for a natural trim (3mm)

        Includes 1 comb for a natural trim (3mm)

        1 comb included for a natural 3mm trim. Attach the comb onto the shaving system, to trim hair to a fixed length of 3mm. You can use the shaving system without the comb, for a closer result. For thicker hair, pre-trimming with the comb is recommended.

        40 minutes cordless use after an 8-hour charge

        40 minutes cordless use after an 8-hour charge

        High-power rechargeable battery for full body use, with 40 minutes of cordless use after an 8-hour charge. The battery light indicates power status, when the battery is low or full.

        Easy to clean and use in or out of the shower

        Easy to clean and use in or out of the shower

        Provides a comfortable and close result in or out of the shower. The body groomer is fully water-resistant, so you can simply rinse it clean when you've finished. For longer hair, trimming performance may be better on dry hair.

        Ergonomic grip for maximum control

        Ergonomic grip for maximum control

        The rubber grip is designed to ensure optimal handling even when wet, for better control during use, in or out of the shower.

        2 year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

        2 year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

        All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year worldwide guarantee, worldwide voltage compatibility, and they never need to be oiled.

        Technical Specifications

        • Cutting system

          Cutter width
          32  mm
          Shaving element
          Foil with two pre-trimmers
          Skin comfort
          • Skin comfort system
          • Comfort in sensitive areas

        • Create the look you want

          Number of length settings
          1 fixed length setting

        • Accessories

          Comb
          1 body comb (3 mm)

        • Power

          Run time
          40 minutes
          Charging
          8 hours full charge
          Battery type
          Ni-MH

        • Ease of use

          Wet & Dry
          • Fully washable
          • Showerproof and easy cleaning
          Secured length settings
          Yes
          Operation
          Cordless use
          Maintenance free
          No oil needed

        • Design

          Handle
          Ergonomic grip & handling

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

