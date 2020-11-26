Home
Products
Main menu
Products
Sound & vision
Main menu
Sound & vision
TV and video
Sound & vision
TV and video
TV
Monitors
Projectors
Audio
Sound & vision
Audio
Home audio
Soundbars
Headphones
Wireless Speakers
Communication
Sound & vision
Communication
Landline phones
Personal care
Main menu
Personal care
For Men
Personal care
For Men
FACE Shavers
FACE Stylers and grooming kits
HAIR clippers
BODY groomers
Accessories and replacements
For Women
Personal care
For Women
Beauty
Haircare
Hair removal
Oral Health Care
Personal care
Oral Health Care
Oral Healthcare
Electric toothbrushes
Toothbrush heads
Philips Sonicare AirFloss
Teeth whitening
Health and welfare
Personal care
Health and welfare
Pain Relief
Mother & child care
Main menu
Mother & child care
Guidance & Support
Mother & child care
Guidance & Support
Philips Avent homepage
Track your Pregnancy with #1 Pregnancy App Worldwide
Baby development & Tracker App
For babies
Mother & child care
For babies
Avent Top picks
Breast pumps & care
Baby bottles & nipples
Bottle warmers & sterilizers
Pacifiers
Starter & baby gift sets
Baby Monitors
For toddlers
Mother & child care
For toddlers
Food makers & tableware
Toddler sippy cups
Household products
Main menu
Household products
Kitchen
Household products
Kitchen
Coffee
Cooking
NutriU app – Airfryer Recipes
Food Preparation
Recipes
Ironing and Garment Care
Household products
Ironing and Garment Care
Ironing
Steam Irons
Garment Steamers
Steam Generators
Ironing accessories
Vacuum Cleaners
Household products
Vacuum Cleaners
Vacuum Cleaners
Cordless Vacuum Cleaners
Bagless Vacuum Cleaners
Vacuum Cleaner accessories
Air Care
Household products
Air Care
Air purifier and Air dehumidifier
Smart Security
Household products
Smart Security
Door locks
Water Care
Household products
Water Care
Water Purifiers
Lighting
Main menu
Lighting
Philips Hue
Lighting
Philips Hue
Philips Hue
Consumer lighting
Lighting
Consumer lighting
Consumer lighting
Health
Main menu
Health
Medical alert systems
Health
Medical alert systems
Lifeline
Sleep
Health
Sleep
Sleep Apnea Therapy
Respiratory care
Health
Respiratory care
Asthma Management
COPD Solutions
Automotive
Main menu
Automotive
Car
Automotive
Car
Car lights
Halogen
Xenon
LED
All car lights
Motorcycle
Automotive
Motorcycle
Motorcycle lights
Halogen
LED
All motorcycle lights
Accessories
Automotive
Accessories
Car accessories
Car air quality
In-car audio
Support
Automotive
Support
Automotive support
Automotive articles
Where to buy
Accessories
Main menu
Accessories
Men's shaving & grooming accessories
Mother and child care
Household accessories
Personal care accessories
Coffee appliances accessories and parts
Promotions
My Philips
Main menu
My Philips
Log in
Sign up
My profile
Order history
Address book
My subscriptions
Show all my products
Register your product
Log out
Subscribe to our newsletter
1
Support
Main menu
Support
Support Home
Shopping support
Service Center
Software and drivers
Warranty
Contact
Register my product
âfoundation-generic.search
Search terms
1
0
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Shopping cart
Continue shopping
Black Friday is coming!
Sign up now!
days
hours
minutes
seconds
Black Friday Sale 27 – 30 Nov
Shop now!
BODY groomers
Decision
Deals too good to keep quiet
Shop now
27 - 30 Nov
BODY groomers
(
1
)
0
Filters
Filters
Results per page
12
36
96
Sort by
Best match
Newest
Price (descending)
Price (ascending)
Rating
Product type
Filters
0
Filters
Clear all filters
Availability
In stock at Philips
Product type
Trimming and shaving
0
Shaving
1
Trimming
0
Long lasting hair removal
0
Versatile products
0
Power
Lithium-ion battery
0
NiMH battery
0
Corded only
0
Cordless only
0
Cordless and corded
0
Series
Beardtrimmer series 9000
0
Beardtrimmer series 7000
0
Beardtrimmer series 5000
0
Beardtrimmer series 3000
0
Beardtrimmer series 1000
0
Bodygroom series 7000
0
Bodygroom series 5000
0
Bodygroom series 3000
1
HAIRCLIPPER Series 1000
0
Bodygroom series 1000
0
Hairclipper series 9000
0
Hairclipper series 7000
0
Hairclipper series 5000
0
Hairclipper series 3000
0
Hairclipper series 1000
0
Multigroom series 7000
0
Multigroom series 5000
0
Multigroom series 3000
0
Multigroom series 1000
0
Nosetrimmer series 5000
0
Nosetrimmer series 3000
0
Shaver Series 7000 SensoTouch
0
Shaver series 9000 Prestige
0
Nosetrimmer series 1000
0
Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch
0
Shaver series 9000
0
Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch
0
Shaver series 7000
0
Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch
0
Shaver series 6000
0
Shaver series 5000
0
Shaver series 3000
0
Shaver series 1000
0
Shaver series 500
0
Shaver series 300
0
Attachments
Trim and shave head
0
Trim & shave + trimmer head
0
All-in-one trim and shave head
0
Contour following
Fixed head
0
Two-way flexing head
0
3D pivoting head
0
Combs
1 comb, 3 mm
0
3 combs, 3/5/7 mm
0
Adjustable combs, 3-11 mm
0
Usage time
50 mins/8h charge
0
60 mins/1h charge
0
50 mins / 1 hr charge
0
Ease of Use
Secured length settings
0
Adjustable length setting
0
Battery Indicator
0
Showerproof
0
Extra-long back attachment
0
Sustainability
Refurbished products
0
Compare
Not sure which one to buy?
Select up to three products and compare them!
-{discount-value}
Bodygroom series 3000
Showerproof body groomer
BG3005/15
Skin friendly shaver
1 click-on comb, 3mm
40mins cordless use/8h charge
Overall rating
4.3/ 5
(157)
$59.00
*
View product
Load more products
Results per page
12
36
96
Page
1
of
1
Didn't find what you were looking for?
View all products
* Suggested retail price
Recently viewed products
Hide
Show
Compare now
Select to compare
Selected products (
0
/3)
Cancel
Compare products
Add product
Add product
Add product
Add product
Remove