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    • Powerful drying at a lower temperature Powerful drying at a lower temperature Powerful drying at a lower temperature
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      3000 Hair Dryer

      BHD360/20

      Powerful drying at a lower temperature

      The uniquely-designed ThermoProtect attachement powerfully mixes warm and cool air for everyday care.

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      Powerful drying at a lower temperature

      with the ThermoProtect attachment

      • 2100W
      • ThermoProtect attachment
      • Advanced ionic care
      • 6 heat & speed settings
      Powerful drying with 2100W

      Powerful drying with 2100W

      This 2100W hair dryer creates powerful airflow for beautiful results every day.

      ThermoProtect attachment

      ThermoProtect attachment

      The uniquely-designed ThermoProtect attachment powerfully mixes warm and cool air for everyday care. It drops the temperature by 15°C while still drying your hair quickly.

      Advanced ionic care for shiny, frizz-free hair

      Advanced ionic care for shiny, frizz-free hair

      This powerful ionic system generates up to 20 million ions* per drying session, intensifying your hair's shine. So you can enjoy glossy, frizz-free hair.

      Precise control with 6 heat and speed settings

      Precise control with 6 heat and speed settings

      Easily pick the combination of heat and speed that works best for your hair and style. Six different settings ensure precise control for tailored styling.

      Cool air setting to finish your style

      Cool air setting to finish your style

      The cool air setting provides a burst of cold air to finish and hold your style.

      Slim nozzle for touch-ups and detailed styling

      Slim nozzle for touch-ups and detailed styling

      The slim nozzle precisely focuses the air, for quick touch-ups and perfecting small details of your style.

      Adds volume, maximizes thickness, curls and bouncy styles

      Adds volume, maximizes thickness, curls and bouncy styles

      The volume diffuser spreads the flow of air across the hair, boosting volume and reducing frizz while drying. For best results, hold the diffuser close to the crown and root area. The diffuser’s fine textured pins will add volume, maximize thickness, bounce and help shape curls.

      Technical Specifications

      • Attachments

        Nozzle
        14 mm
        ThermoProtect attachment
        Yes
        Volume diffuser
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Wattage
        2100  W
        Motor
        DC
        Off mode power
        < 0.3 W

      • Features

        Storage hook
        Yes
        Heat/Speed settings
        6
        Settings
        Cool air setting

      • Service

        2-year worldwide warranty
        Yes

      • Caring technologies

        ThermoProtect
        Yes
        Ionic Care
        Yes

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      • At the highest speed setting

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