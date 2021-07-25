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    • Fast drying with no heat damage** Fast drying with no heat damage** Fast drying with no heat damage**

      5000 Series Hair Dryer

      BHD530/03

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Fast drying with no heat damage**

      ThermoShield technology gives you ultimate protection from heat damage, by actively controlling the air temperature of the dryer to an optimum level.

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      Suggested retail price: $119.00

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      Fast drying with no heat damage**

      with ThermoShield technology

      • 2300W
      • ThermoShield technology
      • Mineral ionic & 2x ionic care*
      • 3 heat & 2 speed settings
      ThermoShield technology for ultimate heat protection

      ThermoShield technology for ultimate heat protection

      The overheat detect sensor actively optimizes and controls the air temperature, protecting your hair from damage** caused by overheating. Enjoy a stress-free drying experience with ThermoShield technology.

      20%*** faster drying with a powerful 2300W airflow

      20%*** faster drying with a powerful 2300W airflow

      A more powerful airflow of 2300W makes drying 20%** faster, while still protecting your hair.

      A powerful motor creates air speeds of up to 110 km/h****

      A powerful motor creates air speeds of up to 110 km/h****

      This hairdryer's high-performance motor has been developed for the professional market. It generates an air speed of up to 110 km/h****, for fast drying and impressive styling.

      Reduces UV damage*****, for smoother hair

      Reduces UV damage*****, for smoother hair

      Mineral ions reduce surface damage***** which can be caused by UV rays, making your hair smoother and more versatile.

      2x ionic care* for shiny, frizz-free hair

      2x ionic care* for shiny, frizz-free hair

      This powerful ionic system generates up to 40 million ions per drying session, intensifying your hair's shine. So you can enjoy glossy, frizz-free hair.

      Precise control with 6 heat and speed settings

      Precise control with 6 heat and speed settings

      Easily pick the combination of heat and speed that works best for your hair and style. Six different settings ensure precise control for tailored styling.

      Cool air setting to finish your style

      Cool air setting to finish your style

      The cool air setting provides a burst of cold air to finish and hold your style.

      Slim nozzle for touch-ups and detailed styling

      Slim nozzle for touch-ups and detailed styling

      The slim nozzle precisely focuses the air, for quick touch-ups and perfecting small details of your style.

      Technical Specifications

      • Attachments

        Nozzle
        11 mm
        Volume diffuser
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Wattage
        2300  W
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Motor
        DC
        Color / Finishing
        Pearl Peach

      • Features

        Storage hook
        Yes
        Heat/Speed settings
        6
        Cool shot
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year worldwide warranty
        Yes

      • Caring technologies

        Ionic technology
        2x ions*
        ThermoShield technology
        Yes
        Mineral ionic care
        Yes

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      • vs. BHD350 in top setting
      • * ThermoShield setting
      • * * vs. basic dryer
      • * * * Tested in Philips lab with nozzle in top setting
      • * * * * Mineral Ionic after 6 months UV exposure

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