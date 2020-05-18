StyleCare Essential Heated straightening brush
Naturally straight hair in 5 minutes*
Reveal naturally straight, beautifully shiny hair in just 5 minutes. Our ThermoProtect technology and bristle design work together for healthy looking, frizz-free hair.
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Suggested retail price: $99.00
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StyleCare Essential
Heated straightening brush
Naturally straight hair in 5 minutes* Smooth, shiny, frizz-free hair Extra large brush area ThermoProtect technology Tourmaline ceramic coating Tourmaline ceramic coating
Tourmaline ceramic coating for shiny, smooth, frizz-free hair.
ThermoProtect technology
ThermoProtect technology maintains constant temperature across the brush to prevent overheating for protected, healthy looking hair.
2 temperature settings to suit your hair type
Two temperature settings (170°C & 200°C) to best suit your hair type.
Triple bristle design
Triple bristle design gently detangles and straightens while protecting your scalp from heat.
Large paddle-shaped brush
The paddle-shaped design to straighten more hair in one go.
Fast heat-up time
Ready to use in 50 seconds.
Ready to use indicator light
LED light indicates when the brush is ready to use.
1.8m cord for maximum flexibility
1.8m cord.
Swivel cord
Swivel cord for comfortable use.
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Technical specifications
Voltage
Universal
V Cord length
1.8 m Heater Type
PTC Product size (mm)
350 L x 75 W x 48 D Total number of bristles
247 LED light indicator
White color
Features
Temperature Settings
2 settings
170°C and 200°C Auto shut-off
after 60 min Brush shape
Paddle Brushing area (mm)
116 L x 60 W Number of heated bristles
111
Service
2-year guarantee
Yes
Ease of use
Storage hook
Yes Swivel cord
Yes
Caring technologies
ThermoProtect
Yes Tourmaline ceramic coating
Yes
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Measured on 33 women with mid length hair. Test done in China.
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