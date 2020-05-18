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    • Naturally straight hair in 5 minutes* Naturally straight hair in 5 minutes* Naturally straight hair in 5 minutes*
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      StyleCare Essential Heated straightening brush

      BHH880/03

      Naturally straight hair in 5 minutes*

      Reveal naturally straight, beautifully shiny hair in just 5 minutes. Our ThermoProtect technology and bristle design work together for healthy looking, frizz-free hair.

      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $99.00

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      StyleCare Essential
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      StyleCare Essential

      Heated straightening brush

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      Naturally straight hair in 5 minutes*

      Smooth, shiny, frizz-free hair

      • Extra large brush area
      • ThermoProtect technology
      • Tourmaline ceramic coating
      Tourmaline ceramic coating

      Tourmaline ceramic coating

      Tourmaline ceramic coating for shiny, smooth, frizz-free hair.

      ThermoProtect technology

      ThermoProtect technology

      ThermoProtect technology maintains constant temperature across the brush to prevent overheating for protected, healthy looking hair.

      2 temperature settings to suit your hair type

      2 temperature settings to suit your hair type

      Two temperature settings (170°C & 200°C) to best suit your hair type.

      Triple bristle design

      Triple bristle design

      Triple bristle design gently detangles and straightens while protecting your scalp from heat.

      Large paddle-shaped brush

      Large paddle-shaped brush

      The paddle-shaped design to straighten more hair in one go.

      Fast heat-up time

      Fast heat-up time

      Ready to use in 50 seconds.

      Ready to use indicator light

      Ready to use indicator light

      LED light indicates when the brush is ready to use.

      1.8m cord for maximum flexibility

      1.8m cord for maximum flexibility

      1.8m cord.

      Swivel cord

      Swivel cord

      Swivel cord for comfortable use.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        Universal  V
        Cord length
        1.8 m
        Heater Type
        PTC
        Product size (mm)
        350 L x 75 W x 48 D
        Total number of bristles
        247
        LED light indicator
        White color

      • Features

        Temperature Settings
        • 2 settings
        • 170°C and 200°C
        Auto shut-off
        after 60 min
        Brush shape
        Paddle
        Brushing area (mm)
        116 L x 60 W
        Number of heated bristles
        111

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Ease of use

        Storage hook
        Yes
        Swivel cord
        Yes

      • Caring technologies

        ThermoProtect
        Yes
        Tourmaline ceramic coating
        Yes

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      • Measured on 33 women with mid length hair. Test done in China.

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