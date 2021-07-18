  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Styling made easy Styling made easy Styling made easy

      3000 Series Hair Styling Set

      BHP398/03

      Styling made easy

      The uniquely-designed ThermoProtect attachement powerfully mixes warm and cool air for everyday care.

      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Similar products

      See all Hair dryers

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      3000 Series
      - {discount-value}

      3000 Series

      Hair Styling Set

      Total

      recurring payment

      Styling made easy

      • 1600W
      • ThermoProtect attachment
      • Keratin-infused plates
      1600W of drying power

      1600W of drying power

      This 1600W hair dryer creates the optimum level of airflow, for beautiful results every day.

      Foldable handle for easy storage

      Foldable handle for easy storage

      The compact design with foldable handle makes it easy to pack, store and take the hair dryer with you anywhere you go.

      3 heat and speed settings

      3 heat and speed settings

      This hairdryer offers 3 preselected heat/speed combinations, making it quick and easy to achieve the perfect style.

      Cool air setting to finish your style

      Cool air setting to finish your style

      The cool air setting provides a burst of cold air to finish and hold your style.

      Keratin infusion for better care

      Keratin infusion for better care

      Keratin is the hair's essential ingredient which makes them strong, healthy and gorgeous looking. The ceramic is enriched with keratin to even better take care of your hair.

      210°C professional temperature for perfect salon results

      210°C professional temperature for perfect salon results

      This styling temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look like you've just come from the salon.

      Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

      Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

      The straightener has a fast heat-up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds.

      Cool Tip to easily create curls and waves

      Cool Tip to easily create curls and waves

      The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool. You can safely hold it while you're curling to create beautiful curls, waves and bouncy styles.

      A useful swivel cord rotates and prevents tangled wires

      A useful swivel cord rotates and prevents tangled wires

      The swivel cord technology conveniently rotates the cord and prevents unnecessary tangles.

      ThermoProtect attachment

      The uniquely-designed ThermoProtect attachment powerfully mixes warm and cool air for everyday care. It drops the temperature by 15°C while still drying your hair quickly.

      Slim nozzle for touch-ups and detailed styling

      The slim nozzle precisely focuses the air, for quick touch-ups and perfecting small details of your style.

      Technical Specifications

      • Attachments

        Nozzle
        14 mm
        ThermoProtect attachment
        Yes

      • Hair Dryer

        Foldable handle
        Yes
        Hanging loop
        Yes
        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Settings
        Cool air setting
        Heat/speed settings
        3
        Wattage
        1600  W
        Motor
        DC
        Voltage
        220-240  V

      • Straightener

        Material plates
        Keratin-infused ceramic plates
        Cord length
        1.6  m
        Heat-up time
        60  s
        Swivel cord
        Yes
        Wattage
        31-33  W
        Plate size
        19x85  mm
        Voltage
        220  V

      • Service

        2-year worldwide warranty
        Yes

      • Caring technologies

        ThermoProtect
        Yes

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      * This field is mandatory

      Exclusive promotions and coupons

      Product launches

      Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

      *
      I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
      What does this mean?

      Discover 
      MyPhilips

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register now

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.