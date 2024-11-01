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    • Protect and style with less heat damage* Protect and style with less heat damage* Protect and style with less heat damage*

      7000 Series Straightener

      BHS732

      Protect and style with less heat damage*

      Protect and style with ThermoShield technology for less heat damage with a consistent temperature, and mineral ions for reducing UV impact. For styles that are beautiful, healthy looking and frizz-free.

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      7000 Series
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      7000 Series

      Straightener

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      Protect and style with less heat damage*

      with ThermoShield technology and mineral ions

      • ThermoShield technology
      • Mineral ionic care
      • 50% faster straightening
      • Heat resistant roll out pouch
      ThermoShield technology for less heat damage

      ThermoShield technology for less heat damage

      ThermoShield technology lets you style with less heat damage. Its' sensor regulates the temperature so that from root to end, your hair gets the ultimate even styling it deserves.

      Mineral ion lowers UV damage

      Mineral ion lowers UV damage

      Mineral ions helps to reduce the negative impact of UV, it lowers hair surface damage. Less UV damage keeps hair smooth and versatile.

      Ionic care for shiny, frizz-free hair

      Ionic care for shiny, frizz-free hair

      Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth, frizz-free hair with vibrant shine.

      Argan-oil infused ceramic plates for smooth gliding

      Argan-oil infused ceramic plates for smooth gliding

      The straightener uses ceramic plates infused with argan oil to make styling fast and effortless, with a gliding action that feels as silky smooth as your hair looks.

      Straighten or curl for various styles

      Straighten or curl for various styles

      From sleek and chic straight hair to effortlessly casual waves, or head-turning curls - you can do it all. What will it be today?

      Style button for quick temperature setting

      Style button for quick temperature setting

      At the touch of one button, you can select the preset 210°C temperature for quick straightening.

      Temperature range from 120°C up to 230°C

      Choose between temperature range from 120°C up to 230°C to secure long-lasting result while minimizing risk of hair damage.

      50% faster straightening**

      Smooth plates help the straightener glide smoothly through the hair, so you can spend less time styling and more time enjoying the same great result.

      Water ions bring moisture to hair

      Philips water ions technology generates more than 1000+ times more water content than without ionizer and bring moisture to hair, for soft and healthy-looking hair.

      35%*** smoother floating plates for gentle styling

      35% smoother plates with floating technology for gentle gliding with every stroke. The advanced ceramic floating plates move to adjust the pressure on the hair. This ensures even heat and pressure on the hair for good styling performance.

      105 mm long plates for fast and easy straightening

      The longer 105 mm plates enable better contact with the hair to help you achieve perfect straightening results easier and in less time.

      Easy to read innovative temperature display

      The unique combination of temperature dial and LED display gives you precise temperature control.

      Cool tip for easier and safer use

      The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool; you can safely hold it while you're styling for optimal ease of use.

      Fast heat-up time, ready to use in 30 sec

      The straightener has a fast heat-up time, being ready to use in 30 seconds.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Heat-resistant roll-out pouch
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        2 m
        Voltage
        110-240  V
        Heat-up time
        30 sec
        Plate size
        25x105 mm
        Heat settings
        12
        Type of temperature control
        • Temperature wheel
        • with LED indicator
        Styling temperature
        120°C - 230°C
        Auto shut off
        Yes, after 30 mins
        Preset mode temperature
        210°C

      • Design

        Color
        Teal Metallic

      • Features

        Swivel cord
        Yes
        Material plates
        Ceramic Argan oil infused
        Storage hook
        Yes
        Plate lock
        Yes
        Ready to use indicator
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Caring technologies

        Floating plates
        Yes

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      • Same styling result achieved with lower heat exposure at 180°C vs HP8361 at 210°C
      • **vs HP8361
      • *vs HP8361

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