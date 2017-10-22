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    • Our fastest epilation even on the finest of hairs Our fastest epilation even on the finest of hairs Our fastest epilation even on the finest of hairs

      Satinelle Advanced Wet & Dry epilator

      BRE605/00

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Our fastest epilation even on the finest of hairs

      Our fastest ever epilator has unique ceramic discs that rotate at a greater speed than ever before and firmly grip fine and short hairs. It comes with an extra - wide epilation head that covers more skin with every stroke.

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      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $109.00

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      Our fastest epilation even on the finest of hairs

      Firmly grips even fine hairs

      • For legs and body
      • Ceramic discs grip fine hairs
      • S-shaped handle design
      • Cordless & rechargeable
      Epilation head of unique ceramic material for better grip

      Epilation head of unique ceramic material for better grip

      Our epilator head is unique in being made from a textured ceramic surface that gently extract even the finest hairs and those 4x shorter than wax. Now with faster disc rotation than ever before (2200RPM) for our fastest hair removal.

      Extra wide epilator head

      Extra wide epilator head

      Extra wide epilator head covers more skin with every stroke for faster hair removal.

      First epilator with S-shaped handle

      The ergonomic S-shaped handle is easy to steer for maximum control and better reach with natural and precise movements, all over your body.

      Cordless wet and dry for use in bath or shower

      Designed with an anti-slip grip, ideal for use with water. Enables a more comfortable, gentle experience in your shower or bath. You can use it cordless for best convenience.

      Opti-light helps you target and remove even trickiest hairs

      Opti-light helps you target and remove even trickiest hairs

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Pouch
        Basic pouch
        Cleaning brush
        Yes

      • Power

        Charging
        1.5 hour charging time
        Battery type
        Lithium-ion
        Quick charge
        Yes
        Usage time
        up to 40 minutes

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        15V / 5.4W
        Number of tweezers
        32
        Tweezing actions speed 1
        64000 per minute
        Tweezing actions speed 2
        70400 per minute

      • Features

        Speed settings
        2 settings

      • Ease of use

        Handle
        S-shape handle
        Wet & Dry
        Yes
        Cordless
        Yes
        Opti-light
        Yes

      • Performance

        Epilation discs
        Ceramic discs
        Epilation system
        Patented epilation system
        Epilator head
        Extra wide

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