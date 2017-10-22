Our fastest ever epilator has unique ceramic discs that rotate at a greater speed than ever before and firmly grip fine and short hairs. It comes with an extra - wide epilation head that covers more skin with every stroke.
Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free
All your needs covered in one purchase
Bundle price
Skip this
Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:
Add accessories
This product
- {discount-value}
Satinelle Advanced
Wet & Dry epilator
Total
recurring payment
Our fastest epilation even on the finest of hairs
Firmly grips even fine hairs
For legs and body
Ceramic discs grip fine hairs
S-shaped handle design
Cordless & rechargeable
Epilation head of unique ceramic material for better grip
Our epilator head is unique in being made from a textured ceramic surface that gently extract even the finest hairs and those 4x shorter than wax. Now with faster disc rotation than ever before (2200RPM) for our fastest hair removal.
Extra wide epilator head
Extra wide epilator head covers more skin with every stroke for faster hair removal.
First epilator with S-shaped handle
The ergonomic S-shaped handle is easy to steer for maximum control and better reach with natural and precise movements, all over your body.
Cordless wet and dry for use in bath or shower
Designed with an anti-slip grip, ideal for use with water. Enables a more comfortable, gentle experience in your shower or bath. You can use it cordless for best convenience.
Opti-light helps you target and remove even trickiest hairs
Opti-light helps you target and remove even trickiest hairs
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.