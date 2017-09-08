Our fastest ever epilator has unique ceramic discs that rotate at a greater speed than ever before and firmly grip fine and short hairs. Enjoy weeks of satin smooth skin and treat your body areas with tailored hair removal methods.
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Satinelle Advanced
Wet & Dry epilator
Total
recurring payment
Our fastest epilation even on the finest of hairs
2 hair removal routines
For legs, body and face
Ceramic discs grip fine hairs
S-shaped handle design
+5 accessories
Epilation head of unique ceramic material for better grip
Our epilator head is unique in being made from a textured ceramic surface that gently extract even the finest hairs and those 4x shorter than wax. Now with faster disc rotation than ever before (2200RPM) for our fastest hair removal.
Extra wide epilator head
Extra wide epilator head covers more skin with every stroke for faster hair removal.
Includes massage cap
Massage cap eases the epilation sensation.
First epilator with S-shaped handle
The ergonomic S-shaped handle is easy to steer for maximum control and better reach with natural and precise movements, all over your body.
Cordless wet and dry for use in bath or shower
Designed with an anti-slip grip, ideal for use with water. Enables a more comfortable, gentle experience in your shower or bath. You can use it cordless for best convenience.
Opti-light helps you target and remove even trickiest hairs
Opti-light helps you target and remove even trickiest hairs
Includes trimming head and bikini comb
It includes a trimming head and bikini comb to trim and shape delicate areas for more convenience.
Facial area and delicate area cap to remove unwanted hairs
For more gentleness in all different body areas it includes a facial area cap to easily remove unwanted facials hairs and a delicate area cap for hair from underarm and bikini
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