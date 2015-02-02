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    • Safe and easy way to a beautiful bikini line Safe and easy way to a beautiful bikini line Safe and easy way to a beautiful bikini line

      BikiniGenie Bikini trimmer

      BRT383/60

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Safe and easy way to a beautiful bikini line

      Fed up with skin irritations, nicks and cuts? Keep your bikini line in perfect shape and enjoy flawless results with the Philips BikiniGenie trimmer. It's the safe and easy way to trim, shape and style the hair down there.

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      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $39.00

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      BikiniGenie

      Bikini trimmer

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      Safe and easy way to a beautiful bikini line

      Trim, shave & super style

      • Trim, shave & super style
      • Wet & dry
      • Bikini trimming head
      • 2 Click-on combs, shaving head
      2 click-on combs included to trim hairs to 3/ 5 mm length.

      2 click-on combs included to trim hairs to 3/ 5 mm length.

      Play with lengths! Click-on the trimming comb (3/5mm) to the trimming head and precisely trim your hair at 3/5 mm length.

      Bikini trimming head precisely trims down hairs to 0.5 mm.

      Bikini trimming head precisely trims down hairs to 0.5 mm.

      For an even groomed look, the bikini trimming head trims down the hair to 0.5 mm.

      Mini shaving head included for a clean look after trimming.

      Mini shaving head included for a clean look after trimming.

      Beautifully bare in some bikini areas? After using the trimming head, use the mini shaving head for a beautifully bare shave.

      Use anytime, anywhere! In or outside the shower

      Use anytime, anywhere! In or outside the shower

      Not necessarily to get your skin wet anymore. The trimmer is equally effective in both wet or dry conditions!

      Round teeth effectively cut hairs while protecting the skin.

      Rounded hair removal cutting teeth work their magic so you can safely and effectively trim your bikini line. No nicks or cuts.

      Battery powered for optimal portability.

      No need for charging cords! BikiniGenie is battery powered. AA batteries included.

      Pouch included to store everything in one place.

      Attractive pouch so you can store everything in one place.

      Cleaning brush included to keep the trimmer hygienic

      Quickly clean the trimmer and keep it hygienic with the cleaning brush included.

      Ergonomic design for easy navigation around the bikini area.

      The clever ergonomic handle makes it possible to trim, shave and style your bikini line with ease.

      Technical Specifications

      • Guarantee

        2 years
        Yes

      • Features

        Cleaning brush
        Yes
        Click-on trimming comb
        trims to 3, 5 mm
        Ergonomic design
        Yes
        Bikini trimming head
        Yes
        Wet & Dry use
        Yes
        Storage pouch
        Yes
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