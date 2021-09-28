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BT1233/15
Trims beard, guards skin
The DuraPower technology ensures a long-lasting battery performance, while the self-sharpening stainless steel blades trim consistently as on day 1. This trimmer can also be charged with a micro-USB cable and runs for up to 30 minutes.See all benefits
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Beard trimmer
Total
recurring payment
This beard trimmer uses DuraPower technology to reduce friction on the blades, preserve the motor, and keep your battery going four times longer.
The self-sharpening steel blades on the Philips 3000 beard trimmer stay as sharp and effective as on day 1 to deliver a perfect yet protective trim, time after time.
Charge your trimmer for 8 hours with your USB cable to get 30 minutes of cordless use.
This beard trimmer comes with a USB cable for more flexible charging via your computer or any USB adaptor. The adaptor is not included (recommended adaptor Philips HQ80).
The green light on the adaptor lets you know when your device is charging.
Designed to prevent scratches and irritation, the blades have rounded tips for smoother skin contact.
The travel lock on the on/off button prevents the appliance from being switched on by accident.
Detach the head of your Philips beard trimmer and rinse it under the tap for easy cleaning. Then dry it before you put it back on the appliance.
A fast trimmer that's comfortable to hold and use. So you can handle those hard-to-reach areas more easily.
All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty, never need to be oiled and are compatible with any voltage worldwide.
Use the 7 or 5mm comb to trim your long beard, the 1mm comb to create a 3-day stubble look or use your trimmer without a comb to have a zero trim.
Accessories
Power
Design
Service
Cutting system
Ease of use
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