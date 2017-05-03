2 year warranty
Discontinued
BT9295/32
3.7
of 5
18
Reviews
nnsha1
03/05/2017
Australia
Verified buyer
Easy and simple product to use
Love this little investment and never used trimmer before, and now i can't leave the house without using it. Simply amazing & user friendly product
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 9000 BT9295/32 waterproof beard trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 9000 BT9295/32 waterproof beard trimmer
fj57ute
18/08/2016
Australia
Verified buyer
Worth the money.
This product is good for the price the only thing I recommend is that there should be a cover for the cutting edges to protect them.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 9000 BT9295/32 waterproof beard trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 9000 BT9295/32 waterproof beard trimmer
johny1
12/04/2018
New Zealand
a very precise beard trimmer
A very good device to trim beards accurately and with ease. you need to be very careful with it as I have found. Overall a very good appliance
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 9000 BT9295/32 waterproof beard trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 9000 BT9295/32 waterproof beard trimmer