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Discontinued

Beardtrimmer series 9000 BT9295/32 waterproof beard trimmer

BT9295/32

3.7

| (18) Reviews

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

18

Reviews

03/05/2017

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Easy and simple product to use

Love this little investment and never used trimmer before, and now i can't leave the house without using it. Simply amazing & user friendly product

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 9000 BT9295/32 waterproof beard trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 9000 BT9295/32 waterproof beard trimmer

18/08/2016

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Worth the money.

This product is good for the price the only thing I recommend is that there should be a cover for the cutting edges to protect them.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 9000 BT9295/32 waterproof beard trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 9000 BT9295/32 waterproof beard trimmer

12/04/2018

New Zealand

New Zealand

a very precise beard trimmer

A very good device to trim beards accurately and with ease. you need to be very careful with it as I have found. Overall a very good appliance

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 9000 BT9295/32 waterproof beard trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 9000 BT9295/32 waterproof beard trimmer

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