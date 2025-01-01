2 year warranty
Discontinued
BTM2280/12
Sound system that fits your home
Let your portable music play on at home.This Philips micro music system comes with USB Direct and Audio in. Even with wireless music streaming via Bluetooth, its gives you fuss-free musical enjoyment.
Bluetooth®
20W
MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-7.6 cm (3") .MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.
Compact design fits any space, any lifestyle. The compact set fits in every room due to its sleek design and size.
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