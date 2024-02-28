2 year warranty
Discontinued
Capture and share good times in HD
The pocket-sized Philips camcorder captures videos with the touch of a button! Relive magical moments in HD by sharing them on TV or online. An integrated USB connector links the camcorder with your PC/ Mac fuss-free.
Capture videos in high definition (720p), and enjoy them in the same quality as HD TV broadcasts. “720” refers to the display resolution, the number of horizontal lines onscreen. “p” stands for progressive scan, or the sequential appearance of the lines in each frame. 720p gives video quality that is superior to that found in typical mobile phones and digital cameras. In addition, the Philips camcorder uses the same video format as Blu-ray Disc players and discs – H.264. This highly sophisticated format delivers superb HD picture quality, letting you savor crystal clear memories on video.
Never miss another marvelous moment again. With the Philips camcorder’s fast start-up time, you can start shooting away instantaneously. Thanks to several advanced features, like fast processor speed and dedicated signal processing, it takes only two seconds to start up the Philips camcorder. The buttons are designed with simplicity in mind, so all you have to do is press one button to start filming in high definition. The Philips camcorder keeps you ever ready to capture surprising events without missing a beat.
With the built-in Windows software, you can post your movies on websites like YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Vimeo with no fuss. For Mac users, you can easily organize, edit and share with iMovie from iLife. With an advanced compression technique, the HD video format (H.264) used by the Philips camcorder can generate smaller files than those from standard camcorders, digital cameras and mobile phones without any loss in video quality, so you can share them faster! These files can also be used by other programs like iPhoto and Windows Movie Maker.
4.7
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Míisei
28/02/2024
Singapore
This thing still great 2024
Very compact good battery life use with 16 card good video quality can pipe to full size tv also great to take on holiday charges in USB ports very nice
Pros
Very compact holds alot of pics and videos at good quality
Cons
You know I don't have anything bab to say about it I'm still using it in 2024
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM100GY HD camcorder
Date of Use 2022-02-28
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM100GY HD camcorder
Date of Use 2022-02-28
JOY1
11/01/2011
United Kingdom
SO easy to use!
I got this camcorder a few weeks ago and it sat in the corner of the room as I am COMPLETELY scared of new technology and thought it would take hours to set up. When I finally braved unwrapping it today my first thought was I couldn't believe how compact it is. There would be no problem taking this to a gig, wedding or on holiday - gone are the days of lugging round a huge camcorder on a big shoulder strap! Then I worried about whether it would be fragile - but no, the tabs that protect all the slots are attached to a small elastic rather than plastic hinge so that they are robust. I couldn't beileve how amazingly easy it is to set up and use!! WHY hadn't I just done it straightaway?! The instructions are pictorial and it took me less than a minute to get the card in the slot, set the time and date and get filming! Sound quality is great, it picks up on everything. Then when I came to upload my video I had a moment of stress - they hadn't included a USB cable..! But no - it's included in the camcorder itself, flips out from the bottom, plugs into the computer and off you go! Only took me a few seconds to upload and watch my videos and it charges up the battery at the same time. AND it comes with all the cables and simple pictorial instructions on how to watch on tv. Seriously impressed! What a fantastic product from Philips. So glad someone has finally managed to make something that's user-friendly but does the job as well!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM100GY HD camcorder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM100GY HD camcorder
VanBran
26/04/2011
US
Great little camcorder!
This camcorder is a blast! Pocket size and great pictures. The sound is good! I've compared it to similar models and the Philips one is the best I've seen! The battery lasts for hours of camming and viewing. A larger memory chip is very reasonable. Its fun to hook it up to the tv and watch the fun in big screen! No dedicated charger - I use my digital camera charger.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM100GY HD camcorder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM100GY HD camcorder