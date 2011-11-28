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2 year warranty
7-day return
HD camcorder
Discontinued
Support
CAM150RD/00
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Firmwarehistory
End Users License Agreement
Localized commercial leaflet
User manual
All (4)
Why does my Philips camcorder turn off automatically?
What are the system requirements for the Philips ArcSoft Software?
Does my Philips camcorder support SDHC cards?
How to set the SD card as the default storing place?
Video/Image made with my Philips camcorder has no color
Video made by my Philips camcorder is distorted on a TV
Videos/images made with my Philips recorder are blurry