    Wake up to your iPhone/iPod music
      Wake up to your favourite iPhone/iPod music or the radio. PureDigital and wOOx technologies combine to deliver living bass with superior sound clarity. The built-in MP3 link lets you playback music from other portable music players too.

        wOOx technology for powerful bass

        Weekday/ weekend alarm setting to complement your lifestyle

        Weekday/ weekend alarm setting to complement your lifestyle

        Designed with modern day lifestyles in mind, this clock radio has a dual alarm feature, allowing you to set different alarm times for weekdays and weekends or even vary the alarm settings for couples. The alarm settings can be tailored for the same alarm times for the entire week from Monday to Sunday. Or you can set the alarm for an early start on weekdays from Monday to Friday, and lazy lie-ins for Saturday and Sundays. Whichever you choose, this convenient features saves you from the hassle of fiddling with different alarm times every single night.

        FM digital tuning with presets

        FM digital tuning with presets

        Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

        Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

        Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

        Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.

        Gentle wake up call with an increasing alarm volume

        Gentle wake up call with an increasing alarm volume

        Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

        12W RMS total output power

        12W RMS total output power

        This system has 12W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

        All-in-one remote control for your system and iPod/iPhone

        All-in-one remote control for your system and iPod/iPhone

        With the Philips all-in-one remote control, you can now navigate both your Philips music system and your iPod/iPhone through hundreds of songs easily with the one simple press of the remote control. Displaying information listed according to playlist, album, artist, genre or track, the navigation offers speedy yet simple through hundreds of files. It allows one handed operation and guarantees a unique user experience.

        MP3 Link for portable music playback

        MP3 Link for portable music playback

        The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

        Pure digital processing technology for best sound clarity

        Pure digital processing technology for best sound clarity

        Advanced pure digital sound processing technology offers vastly superior sound performance compared to the conventional analog audio processing technology that is found in docking players that use the analog audio output from an iPod/iPhone. By collecting the iPod's/iPhone's digital audio output and employing digital processing at each stage of the circuit, a much higher Signal-to-Noise ratio is produced. The result is unsurpassed sound clarity that is in perfect balance.

        wOOx™ loudspeaker Technology for deep and powerful bass

        wOOx™ loudspeaker Technology for deep and powerful bass

        wOOx technology is a revolutionary loudspeaker concept that allows you to hear and feel profoundly deep bass that is richer than any other audio system. Special speaker drivers work in harmony with the wOOx bass radiator, and precise tuning between the main driver and the tweeter ensures smooth transitions from low-mid to high frequencies. Dual suspension and a totally symmetrical sandwich construction deliver low and precise base without noticeable distortion. wOOx produces exceptionally deep and dynamic bass by using the speaker box full volume to truly magnify the impact of the music.

        Technical Specifications

        • iPhone compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPhone
          • iPhone 3G
          • iPhone 3GS

        • iPod compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPod touch
          • iPod touch 2nd Generation
          • iPod touch 2nd Gen 8/16/32GB
          • iPod nano 3rd Generation
          • iPod nano 4th Generation
          • iPod nano 5th Generation
          • iPod classic
          • iPod 5th Generation
          • iPod with color display
          • iPod mini
          • iPod nano 1st Generation
          • iPod nano 2nd Generation

        • Audio Playback

          Cradle playback mode
          • Charging iPhone
          • Charging iPod
          • Fast forward and backward
          • Next and Previous track
          • Play and Pause

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner Bands
          FM
          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Station presets
          20
          Antenna
          FM Antenna

        • Convenience

          Clock/Version
          Digital
          Alarms
          • Dual alarm time
          • Buzzer Alarm
          • Radio Alarm
          • Repeat alarm (snooze)
          User convenience
          Sleep Timer
          Backlight
          Yes
          Backlight color
          White
          Display Type
          LCD
          Remote Control
          Multi-functional

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          2 x 6W
          Sound System
          Stereo
          Volume Control
          Volume Control up/down

        • Loudspeakers

          Built-in speakers
          5
          Neodynium magnet system
          Yes
          Loudspeaker Enhancement
          wOOx Bass Radiator

        • Connectivity

          MP3-Link
          Yes, 3.5mm jack

        • Power

          Mains power
          YES
          Power supply
          100-240VAC, 50/60Hz

        • Dimensions

          Master carton width
          221  mm
          Master carton height
          187  mm
          Master carton depth
          372  mm
          Master carton quantity
          2
          Master carton weight
          3  kg
          Packaging Width
          212  mm
          Packaging Height
          172  mm
          Packaging Depth
          181  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          1.4  kg
          Product width
          156  mm
          Product height
          187  mm
          Product depth
          150  mm
          Weight
          0.9  kg

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • 3.5mm stereo line in cable
          • AC-DC Adapter
          • Quick Use Guide
          • User Manual
          • Warranty certificate

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • 3.5mm stereo line in cable
        • AC/DC adaptor
        • User manual
        • Quick start guide

