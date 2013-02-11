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Discontinued

Micro music system

DCB852/10

3.5

| (6) Reviews

The allure of sound

Get into style with this Philips Micro Hi-Fi sound system. Enjoy clear and interference-free DAB+ radio, with full control via the free DigitalRadio app and rich visuals via RadioVIS. Play CDs and portable devices via USB or MP3-Link.

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Obsessed with sound

The allure of sound

  • Dock for iPod/iPhone/iPad

  • DAB+

30W RMS total output power

30W RMS total output power

Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

Free DigitalRadio app with RadioVIS and control of DAB+/FM

Tune in to radio extras with RadioVIS – a powerful feature provided by RadioDNS, an organization that links DAB stations with the Internet. With RadioVIS, radio becomes a richer experience with real time Internet content. It specifies how web information is added to radio function, giving you DAB broadcasts accompanied by vivid slideshows of news, traffic updates, commercials and more, deepening the information radio stations provide. To enjoy RadioVis, simply go to the Apple App Store to download the free Philips DigitalRadio app. The app also hands you full control of all DAB+ and FM radio.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.5

of 5

6

Reviews

3

11/02/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Perfect for what i we wanted

wanted a nice inexpensive unit for the kitchen. BOught this on demo. Loved it. as for two much bass there are setting profiles if you read the manual. Mine works with ipad two no issues. and mu i pad. i also like the cd and usb in and 3.5 mm Sound is good for the kitchen and bass boom is easily sorted by moving it away from the wall. Well done Phillips you finally come up with what i want since my 1980s boom box

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCB852 Micro music system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCB852 Micro music system

23/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent sound, not sure about the "wood" effect

Extremely good sound that is never harsh or unpleasant, unlike some rivals. You can have it on in the background and when you notice it, you always think "that sounds good". And the sound is the most important thing in a music system, surely. My wife is not keen on the wooden finish which either looks old-fashioned or retro depending on your point if view. DAB reception is much better than a portable DAB radio we have in the kitchen, even using the built-in aerial, and a co-ax lead is supplied so you can use an external aerial if needed.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCB852 Micro music system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCB852 Micro music system

02/01/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent combination radio cd etc but let down by outmoded remote control

Excellent combination dab radio cd iPhone but the remote is not user friendly. Several refinements in the remote control should have undertaken 1. Volume control button should be larger as these are the most used 2. Keying in a number for the radio presets and pressing enter is far easier than scrolling through all the preset numbers 3 . Instruction manual has an error in dab preset set up which was frustrating to unravel on day one Overall the machine needs a remote control upgrade

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCB852 Micro music system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCB852 Micro music system

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Disclaimers

  1. Music with Digital Right Management not supported.