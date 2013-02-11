2 year warranty
Discontinued
DCB852/10
The allure of sound
Get into style with this Philips Micro Hi-Fi sound system. Enjoy clear and interference-free DAB+ radio, with full control via the free DigitalRadio app and rich visuals via RadioVIS. Play CDs and portable devices via USB or MP3-Link.
Dock for iPod/iPhone/iPad
DAB+
Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.
Tune in to radio extras with RadioVIS – a powerful feature provided by RadioDNS, an organization that links DAB stations with the Internet. With RadioVIS, radio becomes a richer experience with real time Internet content. It specifies how web information is added to radio function, giving you DAB broadcasts accompanied by vivid slideshows of news, traffic updates, commercials and more, deepening the information radio stations provide. To enjoy RadioVis, simply go to the Apple App Store to download the free Philips DigitalRadio app. The app also hands you full control of all DAB+ and FM radio.
3.5
of 5
6
Reviews
moley
11/02/2013
United Kingdom
Perfect for what i we wanted
wanted a nice inexpensive unit for the kitchen. BOught this on demo. Loved it. as for two much bass there are setting profiles if you read the manual. Mine works with ipad two no issues. and mu i pad. i also like the cd and usb in and 3.5 mm Sound is good for the kitchen and bass boom is easily sorted by moving it away from the wall. Well done Phillips you finally come up with what i want since my 1980s boom box
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCB852 Micro music system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCB852 Micro music system
Zorric
23/07/2012
United Kingdom
Excellent sound, not sure about the "wood" effect
Extremely good sound that is never harsh or unpleasant, unlike some rivals. You can have it on in the background and when you notice it, you always think "that sounds good". And the sound is the most important thing in a music system, surely. My wife is not keen on the wooden finish which either looks old-fashioned or retro depending on your point if view. DAB reception is much better than a portable DAB radio we have in the kitchen, even using the built-in aerial, and a co-ax lead is supplied so you can use an external aerial if needed.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCB852 Micro music system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCB852 Micro music system
Oz123
02/01/2013
United Kingdom
Excellent combination radio cd etc but let down by outmoded remote control
Excellent combination dab radio cd iPhone but the remote is not user friendly. Several refinements in the remote control should have undertaken 1. Volume control button should be larger as these are the most used 2. Keying in a number for the radio presets and pressing enter is far easier than scrolling through all the preset numbers 3 . Instruction manual has an error in dab preset set up which was frustrating to unravel on day one Overall the machine needs a remote control upgrade
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCB852 Micro music system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCB852 Micro music system
Music with Digital Right Management not supported.