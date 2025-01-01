2 year warranty
Discontinued
DCM105/98
Obsessed with sound
Dock your iPod player. Listen to your music from one simple control. Great sound and stylish design. Sit back and relax, enjoy your music all day, your way.
Dock for iPod
Compact design fits any space, any lifestyle. The compact set fits in every room due to its sleek design and size.
Convenient integrated dock.
Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod! The dock lets you connect your iPod directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your iPod battery running out. Use the remote control to navigate, select and playback the music stored on your iPod. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your iPod while it is docked.
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