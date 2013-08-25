2 year warranty
Discontinued
DCM278/12
Obsessed with sound
Playback your iPhone/iPod music in superb sound while recharging it with the Philips sleek micro music system. The flat, compact design is also wall-mountable to complement any interior. USB Direct for added playback options.
dock for iPhone/iPod
Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.
Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
This Philips music system has 10W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.
3.5
of 5
6
Reviews
Lawrn38
25/08/2013
Canada
love my stereo
I love my stereo cause you can hang it on the wall and it wont take up space. Sound on it its so clear and the base to perfect
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM278 Micro Hi-Fi System
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM278 Micro Hi-Fi System
marguerite
11/01/2013
US
love this micro hi-fi system.....works great
Love this product and philips has wonderful online chat customer service.....helped me alot.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM278 Micro Hi-Fi System
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM278 Micro Hi-Fi System
pierreh
04/09/2012
US
Verified buyer
Great product - if only Philips still made it
With a substantial CD collection as well as some digitized music on my iphone, I had been looking for a single system that played a good range of music, with crisp, clear sound. Finding this was a great surprise. Unfortunately, during the shipping, the laser was damaged so it was never able to play CDs, but only from the iphone/ipod doc. The sound was great, it was wall-mountable (though I had it on a bookcase shelf) & the handy remote control was nice. Upon contacting Philips regarding the broken laser, they were quick to offer a replacement. Alas, the next day - they informed me that this is no longer manufactured - so my search continues. It was great sound while it lasted, though.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM278 Micro Hi-Fi System
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM278 Micro Hi-Fi System