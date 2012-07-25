2 year warranty
Discontinued
DCM580/12
Sound tower
Enjoy wider, immersive sound with the Philips Docking system DCM580. The tower design supports iPhones/iPods, CDs and USB devices. LivingSound technology distributes sound evenly throughout the room for the optimum listening experience.
RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. Essentially, amplifiers are limited by the electrical energy they can amplify and loudspeakers by the electrical energy they can convert into sound energy, without distorting the audio signal. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.
4.1 speaker system with a built-in subwoofer.
Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
3.7
of 5
3
Reviews
Gurra
25/07/2012
United Kingdom
Great product
Selected the DCM580 after reviewing several different iPod/iPhone docking systems. Its sound quality is on par with the best of them, yet its small footprint makes the DCM580 easier to place within the room than a standard layout system with or without removable speakers. When iOS 5.0 came out, the DCM580 would no longer recognise and charge the phone, but this was easily remedied with a firmware upgrade on a USB stick. Also tested playing back TV sound through TV headphone out to DCM580 aux in, this works fine and is a big improvement on the built in TV speakers. It also plays back music from a Sony Ericsson android phone over USB. The radio is quite sensitive and works fine despite relatively poor reception in my area.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM580 docking station for iPod/iPhone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM580 docking station for iPod/iPhone
erictheb
25/10/2011
United Kingdom
Fab piece of kit!
Excellent sound quality. Fills a goodsize room with rich warm sound. Takes upo so little room and looks really sexy!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM580 docking station for iPod/iPhone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM580 docking station for iPod/iPhone
faragh
24/06/2011
United Kingdom
worst purchase ever
it isnt worth my penny. worst sound quality!!!!! it can onlly be used as a show piece and is unnecessarily tall that too coming with a stupid price. i can connect my i-pod or walk man to my pc speakers and get better quality sound. peace man unknown guy has left the building. buy if u hav money to waste which u dont really have because u are reading this review :P
This review was made for DCM580 docking station for iPod/iPhone
This review was made for DCM580 docking station for iPod/iPhone