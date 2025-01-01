ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

7-day return

All series

  • Only one step to lock or unlock
  • Only one step to lock or unlock
  • Only one step to lock or unlock
  • Only one step to lock or unlock
  • Only one step to lock or unlock
  • Only one step to lock or unlock
  • Only one step to lock or unlock
  • Only one step to lock or unlock
  • Only one step to lock or unlock
  • Only one step to lock or unlock

9000 seriesFull-auto push pull smart door lock

DDL192LAGBB/97

Only one step to lock or unlock

Everything starts here: The convenience brought by one-touch unlock and auto lock; Solid security ensured by dual verification and Bluetooth unlock; Sense of sci&tech presented by ergonomic design and streamlined body.

See all benefits

Full auto, full smart life

Only one step to lock or unlock

  • Intuitive push-pull use

  • System wake-up by manual touch

  • Auto Locking Function

Patented full auto mortise: Unlock and open at one go

Patented full auto mortise: Unlock and open at one go

The upgraded full automatic mortise makes it possible for instant unlocking right after a successful verification. Once you are recognized, you can directly push or pull the handle to open the door, which greatly simplifies the use of your door lock and brings you a fast and convenient in and out experience.

Auto locking: Enjoy the reassurance after you close the door

Auto locking: Enjoy the reassurance after you close the door

The push-pull smart door lock employs full automatic mortise. Without the need for any extra action, the deadbolt will spontaneously pop out after you close the door. If the door is not locked properly, the mortise will give an alarm to remind you of the door lock status.

Intuitive fingerprinting: Unlock swiftly at one go

Intuitive fingerprinting: Unlock swiftly at one go

The fingerprint sensor is integrated in the push-pull handle so that when you hold the handle, your finger will naturally fall on the snesor. You can simply reach out and intuitively touch the sensor, then push to open after a successful fingerprint verification. The one-step unlocking feature will definately bring you a fast and convenient door opening experience.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. May be less depending on the actual usage.

  2. Please contact our service agents or authorized dealers for other door range.