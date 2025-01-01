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2 year warranty

7-day return

All series

  • Only one step to lock or unlock
  • Only one step to lock or unlock
  • Only one step to lock or unlock
  • Only one step to lock or unlock
  • Only one step to lock or unlock
  • Only one step to lock or unlock
  • Only one step to lock or unlock
  • Only one step to lock or unlock
  • Only one step to lock or unlock
  • Only one step to lock or unlock

Discontinued

9000 seriesFull-auto push pull smart door lock

DDL192LAGGB/97

Only one step to lock or unlock

Everything starts here: The convenience brought by one-touch unlock and auto lock; Solid security ensured by dual verification and Bluetooth unlock; Sense of sci&tech presented by ergonomic design and streamlined body.

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Full auto, full smart life

Only one step to lock or unlock

  • Intuitive push-pull use

  • System wake-up by manual touch

  • Auto Locking Function

Auto locking: Enjoy the reassurance after you close the door

Auto locking: Enjoy the reassurance after you close the door

The push-pull smart door lock employs full automatic mortise. Without the need for any extra action, the deadbolt will spontaneously pop out after you close the door. If the door is not locked properly, the mortise will give an alarm to remind you of the door lock status.

Patented full auto mortise: Unlock and open at one go

Patented full auto mortise: Unlock and open at one go

The upgraded full automatic mortise makes it possible for instant unlocking right after a successful verification. Once you are recognized, you can directly push or pull the handle to open the door, which greatly simplifies the use of your door lock and brings you a fast and convenient in and out experience.

Fake PIN code: Protect your password security in real time

Fake PIN code: Protect your password security in real time

Philips EasyKey comes with the feature of Fake PIN Code technology which allows you to enter random number combinations to successfully get identified as long as there is consecutive input of the real password. This feature can effectively prevent peeping and safeguard your real password.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. May be less depending on the actual usage.

  2. Please contact our service agents or authorized dealers for other door range.