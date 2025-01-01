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2 year warranty

7-day return

All series

  • Compact and secure
  • Compact and secure
  • Compact and secure
  • Compact and secure
  • Compact and secure
  • Compact and secure
  • Compact and secure
  • Compact and secure
  • Compact and secure
  • Compact and secure

6000 seriesNarrow body lever-style smart lock

DDL615LIPKB/00

Compact and secure

DDL615-5HBS combines compactness and security with a minimalist 56mm*-wide panel for various doors. Easy setup via the Home Access App. The one-grip fingerprint sensor allows quick unlock, while remote PIN management keeps access secure.

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A smart lock tailored for simplicty

Compact and secure

  • Work with Home Access App*

  • Offline access control PIN*

  • Dual verification

  • Intuitive fingerprint unlock

Easy and Intuitive

After binding the Home Access App and connecting via Bluetooth, users can effortlessly set up the DDL615-5HBS lock. This includes adding or removing unlock methods, adjusting volume, and enabling electronic lockout. Users can also access unlock records, doorbell logs, alert notifications, and system operation logs. With a simple and intuitive setup, enjoy peace of mind and convenience.

Tailored to meet all visitor entry needs

With visitors at your door, you can remotely generate offline access control PINs through the app, no matter where you are. Choose from one-time codes* valid for 6 hours, recurring codes*, or time-limited codes*. Share these access control PINs with your guests for convenient and secure access!

An extra step to unlock for additional security

In dual-verification mode, you can choose any two of the three unlocking methods—fingerprint, PIN code, or key tag—for identification. Both methods must be successfully verified to unlock, providing an added layer of security for your home.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Home Access App: the DDL615-5HBS works with app "Home Access".

  2. 56mm: data is based on actual measurements, with a tolerance of ±2mm.

  3. Access control PIN: A general term for various temporary PIN solutions, including one-time codes, recurring codes, and time-limited codes.

  4. One-time codes: a maximum of 10 unique time-limited one-time codes can be generated within 1 hour.

  5. Recurring codes: codes that can be reused at specific periods each week.

  6. Time-limited codes: codes set to be valid within a specific duration.

  7. 0.5 seconds: sourced from internal testing report.

  8. 5 months: this is internal test data; actual battery life may vary with usage frequency.

  9. Other range: the included installation kit is suitable for doors with the mentioned thickness. For doors outside this range, please contact authorized Philips smart lock consumer care centers or designated offline dealers.

  10. The digital keypad shown in the product photos may differ from the actual display. Please refer to the digital keypad's appearance during actual use.