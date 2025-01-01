2 year warranty
DDL720FCAKW/00
Your palm, your key
Enjoy the palm vein unlocking experience with a simple wave! The Philips DDL720-MVP-17HWS features palm vein recognition, allowing you to unlock with palm scanning. Touchless sensing unlocks your door—your palm is the key.
Palm vein recognition
Radar motion detection
4-inch LCD display
Palm vein recognition uses near-infrared light to detect hemoglobin in flowing blood, capturing accurate images for secure unlocking through palm vein comparison. With live recognition, it’s precise, safe, and touch-free, addressing issues like shallow fingerprints and dry skin. Ideal for the whole family.
The DDL720-MVP-17HWS works with the Home Access App. Once connected to the network, you can access lock operation records, doorbell notifications, and unlocking history anytime, anywhere. Get instant alerts for any unusual activity via pop-up notifications, ensuring you stay informed and secure at your doorstep.
When visitors ring the doorbell, you'll instantly receive a notification on the Home Access App. Simply tap the message to start a two-way audio conversation and remotely check your doorstep. Plus, the video door viewer automatically captures photos or records videos whenever the doorbell is pressed. Even if you can't respond immediately, you can easily review visitor details in the logs.
Reviews
Home Access App: the DDL720-MVP-17HWS works with Home Access App.
Cloud storage: only subscribers to the cloud storage service can access historical recorded videos; non-subscribers can view only high-definition snapshots.
1 meter: the radar sensor detects activity up to 1 meter. Loitering alerts are turned off by default but can be activated in the Home Access App. You can adjust loitering sensitivity in the App: high sensitivity at 1 meter and low sensitivity at 0.5 meters. Set loitering duration to 10, 20, 30, or 60 seconds.
Mechanical electronic mortise: refers to mortises that feature an external motor and electronic detection. When the sensor latch is triggered and the door lock is closed, the external motor engages the deadbolt to complete the locking.
3 months: this is internal test data; actual battery life may vary with usage frequency.
Other range: the included installation kit is suitable for doors with the mentioned thickness. For doors outside this range, please contact authorized Philips smart lock consumer care centers or designated offline dealers.
10 seconds: data sources from internal testing data.
Mortise: this model comes with a 311 mortise featuring a sensing module and is compatible with the 301 mechanical mortise. When using the 311 mortise, only Auto mode is supported.