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    • Remote smart connection Remote smart connection Remote smart connection

      8000 series Push-pull smart lock

      DDL801LAFKB/00

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews
      2 Awards

      Remote smart connection

      Real-time smart control, safety at fingertips! Connect to gateway, pair with mobile app, Philips DDL801-5HBS enables instant unlocking, with access to lock logs and alerts. Stay in control of your doorstep activities, anytime, anywhere!

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      8000 series

      Push-pull smart lock

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      Remote smart connection

      Stay in control of your doorway activities

      • Work with gateway*
      • Remote unlocking
      • Mute by "0" button
      • Indoor quick-open switch
      • IP65-certified
      Stay updated on your doorway anytime

      Stay updated on your doorway anytime

      With the DDL801-5HBS connected to our gateway and app, you can easily monitor your doorway from anywhere. Check your lock status, access logs, view doorbell activity, and receive real-time alerts—all at your fingertips. Upgrade to a smarter, safer security solution that's always within reach!

      Tap to unlock instantly

      Tap to unlock instantly

      Once the DDL801-5HBS is connected to the gateway and paired with the app, you can unlock your door remotely with just a tap on your phone. No matter where you are, one tap gives you instant access. Experience the convenience of remote unlocking today!

      Smooth entry for your visitors

      Smooth entry for your visitors

      Once connected to our gateway and paired with the app, the DDL801-5HBS lets you easily generate and share temporary PIN codes* through the app. Choose from one-time codes* valid for 6 hours, recurring codes*, or time-limited codes* to accommodate different visitors. This flexibility simplifies guest entry while enhancing your home's security and convenience.

      One-grip instant recognition

      One-grip instant recognition

      Featuring a semiconductor fingerprint sensor, verification takes just 0.5 seconds*. As you grip the handle, your finger naturally rests on the scanner. Once recognized, simply push the handle to open the door, ensuring a quick and convenient experience.

      Say goodbye to the security concerns

      Say goodbye to the security concerns

      Protect your home and enjoy peace of mind with the DDL801-5HBS, featuring alerts for tampering, latch abnormalities, system lockout, and armed mode. If any issues arise, you'll receive instant alerts on your mobile app, ensuring continuous protection and reducing security concerns.

      Turn to unlock

      Turn to unlock

      Enhanced with a quick-open toggle switch on the indoor assembly of the DDL801-5HBS, this feature ensures peace of mind during emergencies. If the smart lock's electronic functions fail, simply turn the toggle to unlock the door effortlessly. Your safety is our top priority!

      An extra step to unlock for additional security

      An extra step to unlock for additional security

      In dual-verification mode, you can choose any two of the three unlocking methods—fingerprint, PIN code, or key tag—for identification. Both methods must be successfully verified to unlock, ensuring double security for your home.

      Accessible to all family members

      Accessible to all family members

      Unlock with ease using our mobile app, fingerprint, PIN code, key tag, or mechanical key—offering five convenient methods to meet your family's diverse needs.

      Touch to unlock instantly

      Touch to unlock instantly

      Our interior door lock handle features touch and infrared sensors. Simply touch the handle, and the infrared sensor detects your hand to unlock the door effortlessly. It's easy and convenient, perfect for those on the go!

      Effortlessly meet your diverse language needs

      Effortlessly meet your diverse language needs

      The DDL801-5HBS comes with Mandarin and English voice navigation by default. You can add a third language of your choice via the app's voice package OTA* update. Currently available languages include Spanish, Portuguese, Indonesian, and French, enhancing the diversity of your smart door lock experience!

      Considerate family-friendly rest

      Considerate family-friendly rest

      The "0" key serves as both a digit and a mute button. Pressing it for 2 seconds activates mute mode, ensuring a quiet night for your family. This thoughtful design enhances your experience with simplicity and convenience!

      Technical Specifications

      • Access solution

        Outdoor unlock
        • Fingerprint
        • PIN code
        • Key tag
        • Temporary PIN code
        • Mechanical key
        Indoor unlock
        • [OPEN] button
        • Toggle switch

      • Design & Appearance

        Color
        Sky grey
        Handle
        Push-pull style

      • Capacity

        User PIN code
        20 sets(one-time codes incl.)
        Master PIN code
        1 set
        Fingerprint
        100 sets( master fingerprint incl.)
        Key tag
        100 sets

      • Power Specifications

        Power supply
        • 4 AA alkaline batteries(at least)
        • 8 AA alkaline batteries(max.)
        Battery life
        10 months*(with 8 installed batteries)
        External power supply
        5V power bank
        Battery type
        Alkaline battery

      • Installation Specifications

        Door thickness
        • 38-60mm
        • 60-90mm
        • 90-120mm
        • Other range*
        Door opening direction
        • Left-hand inswing
        • Left-hand outswing
        • Right-hand inswing
        • Right-hand outswing
        Door type
        • Wooden doors
        • Cooper doors
        • Security doors
        Backset
        60mm

      • Highlight features

        Lockout mode
        • Mechanical lockout
        • System lockout
        Alert
        • Tamper alert
        • Low battery alert
        • Armed mode alert
        • Latch malfunction alert
        • System lockout alert
        Safety features
        • Hidden PIN code
        • Dual verification
        • Armed mode

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      • Gateway: included accessory, DDL801-5HBS connects to network through the gateway for remote operation.
      • App: the DDL801-5HBS works with Home Access App.
      • Temporary PIN codes: one-time, recurring, and time-limited codes are collectively referred to as temporary PIN codes.
      • One-time codes: a maximum of 10 unique time-limited one-time codes can be generated within 1 hour.
      • Recurring codes: codes that can be reused at specific times each week.
      • Time-limited codes: codes set to be valid within a specific duration.
      • 0.5 seconds: sourced from internal testing report data.
      • Dual verification: in dual verification mode, the app allows for remote one-tap unlocking.
      • OTA: Our product currently offers voice packages in Spanish, Portuguese, Indonesian, and French, with more languages in development. For further details, please contact your local Philips smart door lock dealer.

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