2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLK3617NB/11
Bluetooth Selfie stick
The product body adopts a sliding and retractable handle that can be easily reduced into a tripod and a remote control that can be separated by the body. Angle adjustable, wider field of vision.
Bluetooth connectivity
Retractable
Sliding arms for fine shift smartphone position
The plug is designed in such a way that it can be folded when not in use to increase portability when on the go.
The compact stylish design enables you to take data with you wherever you go. Always have your multimedia files and documents with you when you need them.
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