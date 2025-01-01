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Discontinued

Slim sleeve

DLN1714/10

Protect your iPad in style

Soft neoprene is coupled with luxurious leatherette for a polished, professional look. The smooth, durable leatherette has a padded lining – double protection for the glass display without unnecessary bulk. Secure envelope-style closure.

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with a slim, double-layered case

Protect your iPad in style

  • for iPad

Padded neoprene case for soft yet strong protection

Padded neoprene case for soft yet strong protection

Made out of soft neoprene that is stretchy yet strong, this case adds a layer of padded protection to your device so you can carry it with you knowing it's protected.

Carrying case works on its own or fits into your bag

Carry your device in the case for protection on the go, or use it for an added layer of protection inside your bag or backpack.

Durable leatherette with a soft interior lining

The smooth, durable leatherette features a soft, padded neoprene lining, providing double the protection for your device without unnecessary bulk.

Technical Specifications

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