2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLN1714/10
Protect your iPad in style
Soft neoprene is coupled with luxurious leatherette for a polished, professional look. The smooth, durable leatherette has a padded lining – double protection for the glass display without unnecessary bulk. Secure envelope-style closure.
for iPad
Made out of soft neoprene that is stretchy yet strong, this case adds a layer of padded protection to your device so you can carry it with you knowing it's protected.
Carry your device in the case for protection on the go, or use it for an added layer of protection inside your bag or backpack.
The smooth, durable leatherette features a soft, padded neoprene lining, providing double the protection for your device without unnecessary bulk.