2 year warranty
Discontinued
A perfect fit
This soft and pliable case features a wrap-around design for all-over iPad protection with an easy grip and snug fit. Translucent ShockStop material absorbs shock and cushions your device while providing access to all functions & ports.
for iPad 2
Enjoy full iPad functionality while protected inside the case with openings for the power/sleep switch, dock connector and speaker.
This case is made from a durable material that is custom made to fit your device perfectly. The case is quick and easy to put on, and adds a layer of protection to your device.
The material of this case wraps around from back to front, providing protection for the corners and perimeter of your device's face.