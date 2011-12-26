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Discontinued

Soft-shell case

DLN1757/10

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

A perfect fit

This soft and pliable case features a wrap-around design for all-over iPad protection with an easy grip and snug fit. Translucent ShockStop material absorbs shock and cushions your device while providing access to all functions & ports.

See all benefits

for iPad protection and grip

A perfect fit

  • for iPad 2

Full iPad functionality while protected

Enjoy full iPad functionality while protected inside the case with openings for the power/sleep switch, dock connector and speaker.

Quick and easy protection in a snap

This case is made from a durable material that is custom made to fit your device perfectly. The case is quick and easy to put on, and adds a layer of protection to your device.

Wrap-around protection for the corners and face

The material of this case wraps around from back to front, providing protection for the corners and perimeter of your device's face.

Technical Specifications

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