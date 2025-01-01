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Discontinued

Soft-shell case

DLN1771/10

A perfect fit

This soft and pliable case features a wrap-around design for all-over iPad protection with an easy grip and snug fit. Translucent ShockStop material absorbs shock and cushions your device while providing access to all functions & ports.

See all benefits

for iPad protection and grip

A perfect fit

  • for iPad 2

Shock-absorbing case also adds grip

This case is made out of thermoplastic polyurethane which is a high-performance elastomer to add both grip and shock-absoprtion in one unique case.

Wrap-around protection for the corners and face

The material of this case wraps around from back to front, providing protection for the corners and perimeter of your device's face.

Full iPad functionality while protected

Enjoy full iPad functionality while protected inside the case with openings for the power/sleep switch, dock connector and speaker.

Technical Specifications

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