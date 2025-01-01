2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLN1774/10
Ultra-thin case
This slim, hard-shell case combines strength with light weight for durable iPad protection that's easy to carry when you one the go. Hard plastic protects the back & edges of your device while offering total access to controls.
for iPad 2
The openings on this case allow convenient access to all controls and dock connector, so you can use your device while it's protected inside the case.
This hard-shell case is made out of tough polycarbonate, so it provides strong, clear protection for your device.
This case is made from a durable material that is custom made to fit your device perfectly. The case is quick and easy to put on, and adds a layer of protection to your device.