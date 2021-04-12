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DLP6812CB/90
Slim, powerful & beautiful
Big 10000mAh capacity battery. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery. This the ideal travel mate to provide power to all your mobile devices..See all benefits
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USB power bank
Total
recurring payment
Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent
The discreet LED light glows softly to let you know at a glance that the unit is powered.
Even if you're not near a wall or car charger, you can recharge your device's battery with the convenient battery pack. The intelligent battery pack supplies power first, so you can remove the pack after use and still have a full battery on your device.
The universal unit has a USB connection for use with your USB-based device via the device's USB cable which you already own or can purchase separately.
This on-the-go charging solution charges 3 mobile devices at the same time. Qi wireless charging technology allows you to charge your phone wirelessly with the charging location marked at the product. 2 additional USB ports are included also for USB charging devices.
The compact stylish design enables you to take data with you wherever you go. Always have your multimedia files and documents with you when you need them.
USB-C is the latest charging connector standard, which is now adopted by mobile devices such as cell phones, cameras and tablets. PD (Power delivery) is the USB standard for power delivery for more power and fast charging.
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