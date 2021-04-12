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    • Slim, powerful & beautiful Slim, powerful & beautiful Slim, powerful & beautiful

      USB power bank

      DLP6812CB/90

      Slim, powerful & beautiful

      Big 10000mAh capacity battery. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery. This the ideal travel mate to provide power to all your mobile devices..

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      USB power bank
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      USB power bank

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      Slim, powerful & beautiful

      With 2 USB and a Type-C output slot.

      • 10,000 mAh
      • QC 3.0 and PD
      • Black

      Smart protection against overheat, overvoltage & overcurrent

      Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent

      LED power-indicator light

      The discreet LED light glows softly to let you know at a glance that the unit is powered.

      Works anywhere - great when you're not near a power source

      Even if you're not near a wall or car charger, you can recharge your device's battery with the convenient battery pack. The intelligent battery pack supplies power first, so you can remove the pack after use and still have a full battery on your device.

      Works with USB-based devices

      The universal unit has a USB connection for use with your USB-based device via the device's USB cable which you already own or can purchase separately.

      3 devices charging

      This on-the-go charging solution charges 3 mobile devices at the same time. Qi wireless charging technology allows you to charge your phone wirelessly with the charging location marked at the product. 2 additional USB ports are included also for USB charging devices.

      Slim portable design

      The compact stylish design enables you to take data with you wherever you go. Always have your multimedia files and documents with you when you need them.

      USB-C port with Power Delivery support

      USB-C is the latest charging connector standard, which is now adopted by mobile devices such as cell phones, cameras and tablets. PD (Power delivery) is the USB standard for power delivery for more power and fast charging.

      Technical Specifications

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        40  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        36
        Width
        35  cm
        Gross weight
        11  kg
        Height
        22.5  cm
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 12263 2
        Nett weight
        8.28  kg
        Tare weight
        2.72  kg

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        19  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        6
        Width
        10.7  cm
        Height
        20.5  cm
        Nett weight
        1.38  kg
        Gross weight
        1.75  kg
        Tare weight
        0.37  kg
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 12263 9

      • Compatibility

        Works with the following
        USB charged devices

      • Power

        Battery Capacity
        10000mAh / 37Wh
        Power input
        Micro USB - 5V/ 2A / 9V, 2A , USB-C - 5V/3A ,9V/2A
        Output
        USB1 & 2 : 5V/3A Type-C : 5V/3A

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        19.5  cm
        Width
        9.5  cm
        Depth
        3  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 12263 5
        Gross weight
        0.28  kg
        Nett weight
        0.23  kg
        Tare weight
        0.05  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        13.65  cm
        Width
        6.75  cm
        Depth
        1.55  cm
        Weight
        0.217  kg

      • Accessories

        Cables
        Micro USB Cable

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