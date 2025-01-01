2 year warranty
Discontinued
FC8022/03
4 x dust bags
The original Philips s-bag® can be used for all Philips and Electrolux Group (Electrolux, AEG, Volta, Tornado) vacuum cleaners with bag. Skip the hassle of endlessly searching for a dust bag, simply look for the s-bag® logo.
s-bag® Anti-Allergy has high filtration to capture pollen, dust particles, dust mites, mite allergens and cat allergens as small as 1 micron. This level of filtration significantly reduces exposore to allergens in your family and is of benefit to asthma and allergy sufferers.
The Philips s-bag® Anti-Allergy has been awarded the ECARF seal of quality. This seal testifies towards the high levels of filtration that this vacuum bag provides. The ECARF seal of quality has been created to help allergy patients select appropriate products and services.
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