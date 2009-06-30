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    • For clean healthy air in your home For clean healthy air in your home For clean healthy air in your home

      exhaust filter

      FC8044/02

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      For clean healthy air in your home

      This HEPA 12 washable filter catches at least 99.5% of all harmful microscopic vermin that causes respiratory allergies. To maintain effective filtration, the HEPA filter should be cleaned every 6 months and be replaced after 2 years.

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      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $43.00

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      For clean healthy air in your home

      HEPA 12 washable filter, 99.5% filtration

      • 1 HEPA12 washable filter
      • 99.5% filtration
      • Clean every 6 months
      EPA 12 filter offers optimal filtration

      EPA 12 filter offers optimal filtration

      It removes no less than 99.5% of all dust particles down to 0.0003 mm in size from the exhaust air.

      Original Philips exhaust filter

      Original Philips exhaust filter

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessory specifications

        Number of exhaust filters
        1
        Replacement filter for
        • FC8408
        • FC8428
        • FC8429
        • FC8436
        • FC8438
        • FC8600 - FC8619
        • FC8700 - FC8740
        • HR8374
        • HR8500 - HR8599
        • HR8700 - HR8999
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